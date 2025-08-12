Everything Mississippi State's star safety Isaac Smith said after practice
Mississippi State held its first practice following its first scrimmage of the 2025 preseason on Tuesday. Afterwards, one of the Bulldogs' best players, safety Isaac Smith, met with reporters to talk about the scrimmage and how preseason practices have gone, so far.
Here's everything he said:
Isaac Smith, S
All right, give us a rundown. Just tell us exactly everything that went on in the scrimmage.
Oh, you know, it was fun. We got to go out there and compete and just fly around. Back in Davis Wade again, you know, for the first time for some guys, just trying not to be different in there than we are out here and just getting comfortable with plays coming from the sideline and coaches in the box. So, just being able to go play football.
Coach was raving about the defense post games that y'all made plays, explosive plays, you had to scoop and score. Was that exciting for you?
It was. You know, just being able to see guys, make plays early in camp and being able to fly around and compete against a great offense that we have.
You’re a guy people trust, and you were here last year through all the struggles. What’s your honest opinion about where the defense is now compared to last year?
We’re 100% better than last year. We finished last in almost every category. The coaches have done a great job recruiting, and Coach Hustler has done an excellent job preparing the players. This camp has been crucial, and we’re starting to look really, really good.
What strides have you seen on both sides of the ball since camp started?
Offensively, they’ve been flying around, playing fast, and the tempo has been loud and effective. It’s been fun watching them click. Defensively, guys know what to do now. Execution was what we lacked last year, and seeing everybody execute and play fast is a big strength for us.
You mentioned the defense feels like a more complete unit this year with better communication and being on the same page. What’s your role in that? Have you taken on more responsibility this year?
Just being the guy who was here last year, knowing the defense inside and out, keeping everyone’s energy up, and being the guy who can make plays when others are tired. Being a leader on defense is my main role.
How do you feel the offense responded today after you guys got the better of them on Sunday?
We went back and forth today. I think they responded well, but that’s football—it’s back and forth. You don’t want to see the offense go downhill after something like that, so it was good to see them come out and compete hard again today.
Watching practice today, how do you split up your practices?
I just do whatever the coaches tell me, based on calls and the scheme. I move freely and go when Coach Hutzler tells me to.
Is there pride in being a trusted guy?
To some extent, yeah. It’s helped my football IQ a lot. I know once I’m ready for the next level, it’ll pay off.
Being a star, you’re essentially a box safety, right? Do you move around based on personnel groups or just the calls?
It’s really based on the calls. Coach Hutzler does a great job with the guys in the box, seeing formations and giving us the calls. It really depends on the call and how I play it.
We’ve talked about the running backs and receivers, but the tight ends seem to be raising their game this year.
Yeah, they’re really good blockers. We got Seydou and Cam Ball back from last year, plus some big-time transfers. They’ve proven they can block and run routes, which fits perfectly with Lebby’s offense. I can’t wait to see what they do against other teams.
When you find yourself covering a tight end, who’s the toughest guy to cover?
Probably Seydou—he’s basically a glorified receiver.
Which freshmen have caught your eye?
Kamario has done a great job offensively. Really, all the freshmen are learning. It’s a process. It’s different coming from a school where you play a lot to college where you might not see much time as a freshman. But they’ve bought into their roles and are ready to keep competing and earn their spots.
How has Stonka (Burnside) been in his transition?
He’s been doing good—physical, smart, with a nose for the football. Last year on special teams, he was killing it. It’ll be fun to see him flying around at safety this year.
You practiced against Blake last year and now he’s back from injury. How much has he improved or changed?
This is his second year in Lebby’s offense, so he commands it much better now. Being out helped him grow as a leader. That’s helped him a lot as a quarterback. Now he’s back, ready to compete, and I put all my trust in him to do his thing. I hope he trusts me the same way.
You’re one of the team leaders, and camp is starting to grind as classes approach. How do the veterans keep the new guys motivated?
We keep reminding them of their role. Everyone has a role on this team, and we need every player from week one to week twelve. We lean on each other, come out and compete every day, and keep everyone ready.
Coach Lebby said before the scrimmage the entire defense decided to walk together from here to the stadium, not leaving anyone behind. Whose idea was that? How did it come about?
That was originally Hutzler’s idea. We put on some speakers and just walked together. We keep preaching it’s a brotherhood, and I love it. We’ve bonded with the new guys, built the culture, and honestly, I can’t wait for August 30th—it’s gonna be fun.