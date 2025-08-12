Everything Mississippi State WR Ricky Johnson said after first scrimmage
Mississippi State held its first practice following its first scrimmage of the 2025 preseason on Tuesday. Afterwards, one of the Bulldogs' youngest and most promising players, wide receiver Ricky Johnson, met with reporters to talk about the scrimmage and how preseason practices have gone, so far.
Ricky Johnson, WR
Scrimmage over the weekend — what were your thoughts on how you guys played?
I think we did pretty well, but we still need to execute better. We have to come out more prepared, with more energy, and be more detailed. Other than that, I think we played well. The defense really stepped up, so I feel good about where we are.
What receiver spots are you working at right now?
Right now, we’re just rotating through. There’s no set depth chart yet, so everyone’s getting reps. Me, Ant, G, Bull — all the slots — we’re all rotating.
So inside and outside?
Yes sir, I’m working both inside and outside.
Looking back at last year, you got some reps late in the season and still kept your redshirt. How much did that give you a glimpse of the game speed and calm your nerves?
It showed me it’s a different level. When I got in, I wasn’t scared — I was relaxed. I just focused on executing and paying attention to detail. I’d been getting mental reps when I wasn’t in the game, so when I finally got out there, it felt natural. I got a first down, and that boosted my confidence.
Coach Bumphis mentioned you took a big step from year one to year two. How’s your confidence now?
My confidence is pretty high. I feel like I’m the guy you throw to when you want a big play, need to score, or pick up a first down. I’ve been working extremely hard, and I still have a long way to go, so I’ll just keep grinding.
What are your thoughts on the quarterback depth?
We’re deep. Blake’s really good — he can sling it. Kamario should win the Heisman in the next few years, in my opinion. And Luke from Georgia, we’ve got a good connection. Overall, we’re stacked at quarterback.
There are a lot of new faces in your receiver room this year. What’s different compared to last year?
Last year there were some ups and downs and maybe a little selfishness. This year we’re more complete as a group. We’ve got everything — route running, speed, blocking, big bodies, small bodies, whatever you need. We’re a more versatile group.
Who’s caught your attention on defense?
Cyrus (Reyes, safety). I think he’s taken a big step. Some people might not think so, but I’ve worked with him in the offseason and I’ve seen it. I hope he gets a lot of playing time.
You mentioned the defense played well in the scrimmage. As much as you want to make plays, is it good to see them perform like that?
Yes sir, it’s great to see the defense playing that well. Last year wasn’t their best year, but it’s a new season. We’ve got more depth, so we can rotate guys and still execute.
From your perspective lining up against them, what’s the biggest difference in the defense this year compared to last?
They’re working more as a team. They communicate better, check more, and aren’t just playing for themselves — they’re playing for the whole defense. When everyone does their job, it makes a huge difference.
Are you seeing that same improvement on offense?
Yes sir. We’re trying to get the offense rolling, and it takes everyone being on the same page.
Blake recently praised the receiver room as the best he’s ever been part of. How does that make you feel?
It makes me feel good, more confident, and it makes me trust him even more. I know he trusts me, too.
Blake said he thinks he can throw farther this year than last. Have you noticed a difference?
Oh yeah. Blake’s been slinging it. He hit a couple of deep balls today.