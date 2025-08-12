Everything Mississippi State's Zakari Tillman said after Tuesday's practice
Mississippi State held its first practice following its first scrimmage of the 2025 preseason on Tuesday. Afterwards, junior linebacker Zakari Tillman met with reporters to talk about the scrimmage and how preseason practices have gone, so far.
Zakari Tillman, LB
Zakari, last year you made some flashes that got you into the game, and people wondered, “Where has he been?” This year, it looks like you’ll have a bigger role. How do you see your role right now?
I see myself as a leader. I hold myself to high expectations every day. I come in and find something to work on daily. It’s all mental. Like I said in my last interview, I’m trying to build a calm mindset, just focusing on the next play and going out there to make plays.
There’s more competition in the linebacker room this year. How do you feel about the new guys?
I’m really excited about the new guys. We have a lot of depth now. One drive I’m in, the next drive someone else is in. It’s comfortable, and I’m pumped for those guys.
Last year, the defense had trouble putting opposing offenses in tough situations like second and long or third and long. Are you seeing a difference now when you go against the offense in scrimmages?
Definitely. We’re executing at a higher level and picking up intensity. We understand down and distance better, knowing when it’s third and three or third and 10, and using the right technique. These small details are improving as we get better, and it’s going to help us a lot.
What’s different for you this year playing the [Will linebacker] spot? Besides confidence, what’s improved in your game?
I’ve gotten better at reading the guards and understanding plays and formations. I know the offense’s tendencies, especially boundary plays. I’m really trying to be a student of the game so I can recognize what’s coming.
Who on defense, besides yourself, has caught your attention?
Will Witson and mainly the whole defensive line. We have depth everywhere. The safeties, stalkers...I’m really excited about all of them.
How important is that depth for you all? Last year, there wasn’t much of a pass rush, and blockers held up well against linebackers. How different is it this year?
It’s huge. I’m excited for those guys. They’ll show what they can do in the next couple of weeks. I’m just going to let them play their game.
You get a lot of personal contact with the running backs. What do you think about that group?
The running backs are very deep with great guys like Fluff, Johnny, Booth, Seth coming back from injury, Colin. Everyone in that room is really good.
How do you feel about your performance in the first scrimmage?
That first drive, I was a little in my head, but that’s a good thing. Everyone needs that first scrimmage experience to get past the nerves and focus on the next play. Once I got past the mental block, I felt good.
Last year, the defense took a lot of criticism—sometimes deserved, sometimes not. How eager are you guys to get back on the field and erase that?
We’re very eager and hungry. We have a lot of guys ready to show what we can do in a couple of weeks.
Coach mentioned how the defense walked together as a group from here to the stadium. Was that Coach Hutzler’s idea?
No, that was something the defense decided. We’re much more connected this year. We hang out outside the building, come in early, put in extra work, and build team cohesion—not just between offense and defense, but especially on defense. We’re creating a strong bond.
Was walking over together something new? Did you not do that last year?
Yeah, it’s new. Everyone was ready to play. If we do stuff like that on game days, we’ll really be prepared.
Coach (Mike) MacIntyre and Coach (Paul) Roads are new to the staff. What have you seen from them?
They coach really hard. When we’re doing individual drills, they push us, coach us with the right technique, and don’t let anyone slack off. That’s exactly what we needed on the defensive staff, and I really appreciate those two coaches.