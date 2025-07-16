Everything QB Blake Shapen said at SEC Media Days
Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen saw his first season in Starkville come to an early end, but will be back on the field for the Bulldogs in 2025.
On Wednesday, Shapen made his second appearance at SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Here's everything he said:
ICYMI: SEC’s scheduling future remains cloudy as coaches avoid taking sides
Q. Personal goals for the season and things you felt like you needed to improve on after last season?
BLAKE SHAPEN: For me, just staying healthy. That's the first thing that comes to mind. I want to be able to play a full season of college football. I haven't been able to do that since like 2022, so that's the biggest goal for me. For our team, I think we just want to go 1-0 every single week; don't look too far ahead. Obviously we play a tough schedule, but just staying true to each week and being very focused on it individually.
Q. Just along those lines, how eager are you to get back out and actually start throwing it around on the field?
BLAKE SHAPEN: Yeah, I'm so excited. I've never missed eight games before, so last year was tough sitting out and be removed a little bit. So being back healthy is a blessing, and I can't wait to go back on the field.
Q. Anthony Evans, what have you seen from him so far and what do you know about him and his time at Georgia?
BLAKE SHAPEN: Yeah, obviously adding Ant was huge for us. Lost Kevin Coleman this past year, so being able to add Ant was huge. He's a explosive player, very shifty, can make plays in space; down the field he's vertical threat. And then the person that he is an awesome dude. I love to hang out with him outside the building. We've built a great relationship. Can't wait to see what he does this year.
Q. You didn't get to play against Georgia last year, but you do have a chance to play against them this year if you stay healthy. What were your impressions last year and what did you look forward to them this season?
BLAKE SHAPEN: Yeah, obviously you kind of got to look at it like every other game. Georgia is a very talented team, like always. Very disciplined. I'm excited to be able to play against them this year. Like I said, very talented team. You got to look at it like every other week. It's going to be a fun game. Obviously it's different because we're playing them at home instead of their place. Watching them play last year, they were a very good football team.
Q. Obviously with your injury last year, didn't really get to see the full scope of Jeff's offense at Mississippi State. What can you tell us from the meeting rooms, preparation? What do you expect from Jeff's offense with you leading it this year?
BLAKE SHAPEN: For us we want to be very explosive, but at the same time we want to be able to run the football. That's where it starts, is running the football so it can open up avenues for us in the pass game. I feel like at times last year we struggled with that, so I feel like running the football is where it starts, to be able to open up the touch game and screens and explosive plays down the field with the play-action game. So running the football is going to be huge and making plays down the field.
Q. Another receiver that you guys -- or that left out of the portal, freshman Mario Craver. What kind of player is he and what kind of potential have you seen?
BLAKE SHAPEN: Yeah, he's a great player, one of the best that I've been around, and I wish him nothing but the best at A&M. Very special player. Good dude. I have nothing but good things to say about him and I hope he has a great year.
Q. I know you didn't get to throw with him a ton last year, what can you speak about Kevin Coleman, Jr. and what he can bring to MIZZOU this year?
BLAKE SHAPEN: Yeah, same thing with Mario -- I mean as Mario. Very special. Playmaker in space. Became very close with Kevin, so I wish him nothing but the best moving forward at Missouri. I feel like he's going to have a good year.
Q. What can you say about your relationship with Coach Lebby and how important is that to you staying at Mississippi State?
BLAKE SHAPEN: Yeah, I think it's very special. Ever since he started recruiting me, I feel like me and him hit it off right off the bat. We have a good relationship outside of the building, but also inside the building from coach to player. I feel like we do a good job communicating, especially within the scheme and then defensive ID and things like that. So he's a great coach, but he's also a great father to his kids, husband. He's great to be around, and I'm glad I get to learn from him.
Q. With the changes in how college sports with revenue sharing, working with NIL and all that, obviously you're in what looks to be your final season of playing, but how do you feel like that changes things like recruiting for a team that's building like Mississippi State?
BLAKE SHAPEN: Yeah, at the end of the day we need to focus on the year we're having and go win football games. I think it'll take care of itself. Obviously revenue sharing, where college football is compared to where when I first came in is completely different. I think if you win games no matter where you are it's going to take care of itself.
Q. You've obviously been around this game a while now. How do you evaluate the quarterback class this year with Arch, LaNorris, all of them really? Just this year's class of SEC quarterbacks, evaluate them and thoughts in general.
BLAKE SHAPEN: Yeah, they're all special players. All very talented. Very smart. Good dudes. I was just around a lot of them at the Manning Camp, so got spend time with them. But very talented quarterbacks. You look at every year there is a lot of good guys that play this position, and nothing but props to them and what they're doing in their career.
Q. There is a lot of talk about rivalry in the SEC. Folks mention the Iron Bowl, Oklahoma-Texas. Egg Bowl is a big deal in the state. What would you say about the Egg Bowl to folks that aren't familiar with how important it is to the people in the state of Mississippi?
BLAKE SHAPEN: Yeah, you don't really realize it until you play in the game or you're around it. You kind of understand the rivalry of the game and why it is the way it is. We respect them a lot. They got a great football team. Yeah, that's a game you definitely want to go and win and we want to win this year.
Q. Brennan Thompson is one of your new teammates coming in. Have you been able to form some chemistry with him yet? What's he like as a teammate and throwing to him?
BLAKE SHAPEN: Yeah, explosive. He can make plays down the field. A lot like Ant, just outside. Quick. Twitchy. Has all the characters of a great receiver. But great human being, too. I love hanging out with him outside the building. Great dude to be around. Leader of the wide receiver room. Does well with just the young guys that come in. He leads them in the right way. Helps them with the offense. Things like that. But, yeah, he's a great dude and a great player.
Q. You mentioned the Manning Academy. Of those quarterbacks, who stood out to you? And if you hung out with Gunner Stockton, what were your thoughts on him?
BLAKE SHAPEN: Yeah, like we talked about earlier, every quarterback at that camp is very talented. Gunner, I goat to spend time with Gunner. Great dude. Very talented player. It was good time just to be around all the different quarterbacks because it's just fun picking their brains and being around them, spending time with them.
Q. That first game, also an in-state game. (Zoom froze.) What goes through your mind with that kind of being set up as an opportunity to play them?
BLAKE SHAPEN: Yeah, I mean, for me personally it's going to be exciting to get back on the field. For our team, they are going to be excited to get back on the field too. The biggest focus is just going 1-0. Got a lot of talented players, so we got to be ready to go week one.