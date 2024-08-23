Extra Point: Jett Johnson Coaching at UConn
Former Mississippi State middle linebacker Jett Johnson is now making his own way in the college football world as a graduate assistant under his former defensive coordinator Matt Brock at UConn.
Johnson was featured in a video released by the UConn football program yesterday afternoon that garnered a lot of attention from the Mississippi State fan base.
Johnson finished the 2023 college football season as the second leading tackler in the SEC just behind fellow Bulldog Bookie Watson. Johnson was a staple of a defense that carried the load at times for an offense that struggled mightily during conference play.
The Tupelo, Mississippi, native was a three-star prospect and varsity standout at Tupelo High School, where he was ranked by 247Sports as the 18th best player from the Magnolia State in the class of 2018.
Johnson was a Mississippi State commit all the way through his process and never took an official visit to any other program, despite unofficially visiting Ole Miss occasionally during his recruiting process. Bulldog fans came to love the home-state hero for his relentless efforts on the field as he cemented himself at the top of Mississippi State record books.
Now, under Brock at UConn, Johnson is helping coach linebackers - a fitting position for one of the SEC's best. That, of course, leaves some open minded Mississippi State fans with a few burning questions, though.
Would Jett Johnson ever return to coach at Mississippi State? Good defensive coordinators are hard to come by, and with Johnson's immense pride in his home state and beloved relationship with the fan base, not many would be upset by the hire. The answer may still be a few coaching stops away, but Johnson doesn't seem like the kind of guy that would have gotten rid of any of his Maroon and White gear just yet.