Five Takeaways from the Mississippi State Spring Game
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs finally got to show fans what they have been working on all month during the spring game. MSU head coach Jeff Lebby has emphasized putting an exciting product on the field, and he delivered.
What stood out on a cold, cloudy day at Davis Wade Stadium.
Quarterback Play
The most significant question mark coming into the day was the quarterback position, as transfer Blake Shapen would take first-team reps. The former Baylor quarterback has vast experience, but how would he fit into a new offense?
Shapen dazzled yesterday as he finished his day 18-22, 312 yards, and three touchdowns. During spring practice, the word was the Louisiana native threw a nice deep ball, and he showcased that by throwing two bombs to Kelly Akharaiyi and Kevin Coleman.
Chris Parson took second-team reps and looked impressive. The sophomore added some weight and showed great poise in the pocket and plenty of arm talent.
Usually, much cannot be taken from a spring game, but it is safe to say that the quarterback room is in a lot better shape than it has been in the past few years in Starkville.
Explosive Receivers
The Lebby offense emphasizes big plays and shots down the field, and to perfect that scheme, having dynamic receivers is a must. Akharaiyi, a transfer receiver from UTEP, looked like the best player on the field in the first half by making catches in traffic and constantly getting separation.
Coleman, a transfer from Louisville, also made several big plays and was a presence over the middle. Freshman Mario Craver looked like a future superstar today; his speed is apparent, but his route-running is the most impressive part of his game.
The Bulldogs lost a lot of production from their receiver room a season ago, but they have replaced those guys nicely.
Secondary Worries
However, all the explosive plays beg the question of whether the secondary is an issue for MSU. Perhaps it is a little both, but there have been many concerns surrounding the secondary due to their lack of experience.
The back of the defense played physically and was involved in stopping the run, which is good to see, but they need to improve in coverage. Lebby has proven to be aggressive in the portal, so expect the Bulldogs to actively add pieces to their inexperienced secondary through the transfer portal.
Offensive Line
The front five for MSU has a chance to be a significant strength for this team, but the chemistry between the four transfers and their new teammates was a question mark. However, the group played sharp on Saturday and opened some nice lanes in the running game.
Their pass protection stood out the most, as they did an excellent job of picking up stunts. Makylan Pounders has first-team reps at left tackle, and if there is a first-round prospect on this team next year, he might be that guy.
The Memphis transfer was impressive in the spring game and has been throughout practice.
Pass Rush
Much like the secondary, the defensive line needs more experience. However, they benefit from being coached by one of the top defensive line coaches in the country, David Turner.
The pass rush sometimes showed flashes, with Donterry Russell picking up a sack. Russell has the body type to be an elite pass rusher, and the redshirt sophomore has put on some good weight.
Trevion Williams also played well; he got a tackle for loss and lived in the backfield during the first half. If Russell and Williams play well this fall, then the Bulldog's defensive line could be a strength for them.
However, expect MSU to try to add another proven edge rusher to the fold via the transfer portal.