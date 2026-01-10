Former Beaver, Hurricane tight end lands with Mississippi State

What do college football coaches and sports writers have in common?

There are very few days off.

Coming on the heels of Bulldog commit Mario Nash taking a visit to LSU and another round of visitors in Starkville this weekend, Mississippi State has reportedly signed a new tight end.

Former Oregon State and Miami tight end Riley Williams has signed with Mississippi, according to CBS Sports' group of portal insiders.

Williams spent last season with the Beavers, but played in only two games because of injuries. He had one catch for 15 yards against Fresno State.

Prior to Oregon State, Williams spent two seasons at Miami (Fl) where he saw limited playing time. He left the Hurricanes after catching 15 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Williams could be the replacement for Seydoe Traore, who exhausted his eligibility this season. He's definitely a contender for playing time in 2026. Taking into consideration players who have entered the transfer portal, the only tight ends on Mississippi State's roster are redshirt sophomore Sam West and freshman Joeseph Skipworth.

West had five catches for 41 yards in his first season in Starkville and Skipworth played in just four games, earning a redshirt.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Class Rankings

On3/Rivals: No. 17

247Sports: No. 32

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

Edge Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

DE Gus Cordova (USC)

TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

