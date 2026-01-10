Former Beaver, Hurricane tight end lands with Mississippi State
Coming on the heels of Bulldog commit Mario Nash taking a visit to LSU and another round of visitors in Starkville this weekend, Mississippi State has reportedly signed a new tight end.
Former Oregon State and Miami tight end Riley Williams has signed with Mississippi, according to CBS Sports' group of portal insiders.
Williams spent last season with the Beavers, but played in only two games because of injuries. He had one catch for 15 yards against Fresno State.
Prior to Oregon State, Williams spent two seasons at Miami (Fl) where he saw limited playing time. He left the Hurricanes after catching 15 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.
Williams could be the replacement for Seydoe Traore, who exhausted his eligibility this season. He's definitely a contender for playing time in 2026. Taking into consideration players who have entered the transfer portal, the only tight ends on Mississippi State's roster are redshirt sophomore Sam West and freshman Joeseph Skipworth.
West had five catches for 41 yards in his first season in Starkville and Skipworth played in just four games, earning a redshirt.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Class Rankings
- On3/Rivals: No. 17
- 247Sports: No. 32
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- Edge Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- DE Gus Cordova (USC)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams
DAWG FEED:
