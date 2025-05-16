Former blue chip safety can play valuable role for Bulldogs' defense
STARKVILLE, Miss. — New Mississippi State defensive back Tony Mitchell could finally be ready to make a difference in the SEC.
The 6-foot-1, 215 pound safety signed with Mississippi State over archrival Ole Miss as the No. 2 overall JUCO prosect, No. 1 among safeties, according to 247sports. Mitchell's college recruitment began well before high school when he pledged to Tennessee as an eighth grader back in 2019.
He would back off his commitment by 2020 all while experiencing major success at the high school level at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama where he won back-to-back state championships. His accomplishments became even more decorated by his junior year when he was named to the MaxPreps Junior All-American team following the 2021 season.
Going into spring football, Mitchell has been behind the eight ball due to a nagging injury since signing with the Bulldogs as a junior college transfer from East Mississippi Community College. He impressed during the spring game with four tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
“Tony [Mitchell], really over the last five practices, has just started to hit his stride,” Lebby said of Mitchell after the spring game. “He's a guy that had surgery at the end of the season leaving East (Mississippi Community College) and he gets here, and he was rehabbing early on as we were getting into winter workouts. He's really just starting to get his legs underneath him.”
Mississippi State was the worst defense among any SEC team last year giving up 456 total yards per game along with a run defense that finished No. 130 nationally at 217 yards per game.
Mitchell has a chance to make an immediate impact next season under the guidance of defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler, who was Alabama's special teams coordinator when Mitchell played a role in is unit as a freshman in 2023.
He will play alongside one of the top defensive backs in the SEC, hybrid safety Isaac Smith, who plays multiple defensive positions at the STAR position. Smith led the SEC with 127 tackles as a sophomore in 2024. He is expected to play a vital role once again for Hutzler's defense.
Despite individual success, Mississippi State's defense as a whole was among the worst defenses of any SEC team last year giving up 456 total yards per game. The Bulldogs' pass defense allowed almost 240 yards per game which ranked No. 15 in the SEC, No. 105 nationally.
“I feel like last season we failed defensively,” Smith said. “Even if it was just executing little plays, if you look back at our film from last year, we have the right calls in. It's just a lack of execution.”