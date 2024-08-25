Former Bulldogs Shine Preseason Finales, The Morning Bell: August 25, 2024
STARKVILLE, Miss. – All but three NFL preseason games have been played and final roster cuts will be made in the coming days. Some former Mississippi State players don’t have to worry about their roster spot (such as Chris Jones, Dak Prescott, Jeffrey Simmons, Montez Sweat), but others needed strong performances in their final preseason game.
Here’s how former Bulldogs performed in their final preseason game:
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Dallas
Wheat had his best performance Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers, recording a sack, three tackles and a tackle for a loss in the 26-19 loss. ESPN’s Todd Archer made his 53-man roster projection after Saturday’s win and Wheat was not included.
Marcus Banks, S, Tampa Bay
Banks has one of the toughest paths of making the final roster, signing with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He made a strong case to make the team with five tackles in a 24-14 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville
Cooke is almost certainly to make the final 53-man roster and turned in a solid performance in a 31-0 win against the Atlanta Falcons. He had three punts that averaged 46.2 yards, had one inside the 20 yard line and one touchback.
Darryl Williams, C, Jacksonville
Williams has plenty of opportunities to earn his spot on the Jaguars’ final roster. He played most of the offensive snaps last week and was in for 24 plays Friday night.
Geor’Quarius Spivey, TE, Kansas City
Kansas City isn’t looking for a new starting tight end with Travis Kelce on the team, but Spivey could make the final roster as a special teams player. He’s had more playing time on special teams than offense during the preseason and that trend continued Saturday against the Bears. Spivey had five plays on special teams and four on offense.
Today’s Schedule
Soccer: No. 20 Mississippi State at Wake Forest, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Mississippi State Results
Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, Memphis 0 (exhibition)
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
6
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
On momentum in the first half of the 2001 Alamo Bowl: "Oh I don't know. We haven't played worth a damn."
