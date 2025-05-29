Game times, TV listings for first three games of 2025 season announced
Mississippi State’s baseball team is taking up most of the spotlight in Starkville these days, but that spotlight will soon shift towards the football program.
In fact, that shift will take play in about a month and a half when SEC Media Days are held in Atlanta, Ga. this year.
We know also what time and broadcast channel for the first three weeks of the 2025 season (as well as the previously announced time for the 2025 Egg Bowl). They are:
Arizona State is the only team of those three to be rematch of a 2024 season game that saw the Sun Devils run for 346 yards in a 30-23 win in the second game last season.
The remainder of the Bulldogs’ 2025 schedule game times and tv listings will be announced at a later date.
Here’s how Mississippi State’s 2025 schedule currently looks:
- Aug. 30 at Southern Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
- Sept. 6 vs. Arizona State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Sept. 13 vs. Alcorn State, 5 p.m., SECN+
- Sept. 20 vs. Northern Illinois, TBA
- Sept. 27 vs. Tennessee, TBA
- Oct. 4 at Texas A&M, TBA
- Oct. 18 at Florida, TBA
- Oct. 25 vs. Texas, TBA
- Nov. 1 at Arkansas, TBA
- Nov. 8 vs. Georgia, TBA
- Nov. 15 at Missouri, TBA
- Nov. 28 vs. Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SEC Network