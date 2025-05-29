Cowbell Corner

Game times, TV listings for first three games of 2025 season announced

The Bulldogs will open the 2025 season on a short road trip to Southern Miss and will host Arizona State and Alcorn State in the following weeks.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) throws the ball against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, in Tempe.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) throws the ball against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, in Tempe. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mississippi State’s baseball team is taking up most of the spotlight in Starkville these days, but that spotlight will soon shift towards the football program.

In fact, that shift will take play in about a month and a half when SEC Media Days are held in Atlanta, Ga. this year.

We know also what time and broadcast channel for the first three weeks of the 2025 season (as well as the previously announced time for the 2025 Egg Bowl). They are:

  • Saturday, Aug. 30 at Southern Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
  • Saturday, Sept. 6 vs. Arizona State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. Alcorn State, 5 p.m., SECN+

Arizona State is the only team of those three to be rematch of a 2024 season game that saw the Sun Devils run for 346 yards in a 30-23 win in the second game last season.

The remainder of the Bulldogs’ 2025 schedule game times and tv listings will be announced at a later date.

Here’s how Mississippi State’s 2025 schedule currently looks:

  • Aug. 30 at Southern Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
  • Sept. 6 vs. Arizona State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • Sept. 13 vs. Alcorn State, 5 p.m., SECN+
  • Sept. 20 vs. Northern Illinois, TBA
  • Sept. 27 vs. Tennessee, TBA
  • Oct. 4 at Texas A&M, TBA
  • Oct. 18 at Florida, TBA
  • Oct. 25 vs. Texas, TBA
  • Nov. 1 at Arkansas, TBA
  • Nov. 8 vs. Georgia, TBA
  • Nov. 15 at Missouri, TBA
  • Nov. 28 vs. Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SEC Network

