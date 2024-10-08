Georgia May Be Without Another Top Receiver Against Mississippi State
Georgia's Leading Receiver vs. Auburn Arrested
Georgia football is already missing one of its top wide receivers and now they may be without another receiver for its upcoming game against Mississippi State.
No. 5 Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of assaulting an unborn child and battery, according to the Athens Clarke-County jail log.
Per the police report, obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, an officer had been dispatched to an Athens residence just before 1 A.M. A 20-year-old woman had gone to Young’s apartment to discuss the status of their relationship and the pair began talking for about 20 minutes.
The arrest report alleges that the conversation became heated after she found out that Young had been on the phone with another woman. As the argument escalated, the female involved alleges that Young grabbed her near the left bicep and tricep and physically pulled her out of the room. At this point, Young returned to his room and locked the door.
As the woman began to gather her things, the police report states that she had called a friend. At this point, Young allegedly left his room and “picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard.” She believed that Young was trying to harm her.
The arresting officer examined the woman’s injuries and noted there was a bruise and some discoloration on the bottom of the right side of her chest. She also “had some redness on her right flank.” There were no injuries noted on the arm that she claimed had been grabbed. The woman was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment. Young denied grabbing the woman and that the injuries the woman had were not from him.
Young joined the Bulldogs this season after transferring from Miami. So far this season, Young has 11 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns and led Georgia in receiving last week against Auburn.