Jeff Lebby Discusses Bulldogs Recruiting Vision as Mississippi State Loses Four-Star Recruit
Mississippi State made a big splash last week with the nation’s top junior college prospect committing to come to Starkville.
And based on comments Jeff Lebby made during his Monday morning press conference, the team’s 1-4 start isn’t hindering the Bulldogs’ recruiting efforts.
“I've told guys non stop, I've never been more convicted in who we are and where we're going than I am today,” Lebby said. “The guys that we're recruiting understand that. They understand the vision, and they understand there is real connection inside our building, and when you've got great relationships, I think it's hard for young people to, at the end of the day, say no, when there's true trust.”
A few hours later, Mississippi State lost one of its biggest commitments from its 2025 recruiting class.
Mario Nash Jr., a four-star offensive lineman at Kemper County (De Kalb, Miss.), announced Monday afternoon he was reopening his recruitment.
Nash was one of seven four-star players committed to Mississippi State and its only offensive lineman. He had been committed to the Bulldogs two days after his official visit to Starkville in late June.
The latest news comes just three days after Nash took an official visit to Florida State. Before visiting Starkville, Nash also took official visits to Ole Miss, LSU and Clemson.
Considering the timing of Nash’s visit to Florida State and the announcement of him reopening his commitment, the Seminoles are the most-likely front-runners.