Georgia’s late push may make Cooley's commitment to LSU interesting
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State offensive tackle target Bryson Cooley is apparently drawing even more interest from other SEC teams lately.
The four-star offensive tackle from West Jones High School in Laurel, Miss., is now at the center of a fierce battle between some of the nation’s most storied programs. Now Georgia has jumped into the mix.
He committed to LSU on Friday, but that usually just starts the real battles. Don't expect any of the others, including the Bulldogs, to slow down their efforts in this day and age of recruiting.
Cooley, who stands an imposing 6-foot-6 and weighs 315 pounds, is ranked among the top 300 prospects nationally and is the No. 26 offensive tackle in the 2026 class.
His obvious size, athleticism, and versatility and experience as a thrower on the track and field team—has made him one of the most coveted linemen in the country.
The Georgia’ offer, while late, apparently wasn't an afterthought. Georgia’s offensive line tradition and track record of sending players to the NFL provides a powerful recruiting pitch.
Three Georgia linemen were selected in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, including guard Tate Ratledge, who went to the Detroit Lions, and center Jared Wilson, picked up by the Patriots.
For Cooley, the recruiting process has been a whirlwind of campus visits and conversations with coaches. He’s recently made official stops at LSU, Mississippi State, and Alabama, each program eager to make its case.
“LSU is honestly at the top of the list,” Cooley told Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman after his visit to Baton Rouge.
The Tigers, led by offensive line coach Brad Davis, have made a concerted effort to show Cooley how he could fit into their system and legacy. The visit left a strong impression.
But LSU isn’t the only contender. Alabama and Mississippi State’s coaching staffs have also rolled out the red carpet, hoping to capitalize on Cooley’s Mississippi roots and SEC ambitions.
The Crimson Tide’s tradition of producing NFL-ready linemen, combined with their championship pedigree, is a familiar draw for elite talent. Cooley’s third trip to Tuscaloosa this year underscored the mutual interest and ongoing dialogue between player and program.
Georgia, meanwhile, is working to make up ground. The Bulldogs have already secured four offensive line commitments in their 2026 class, but head coach Kirby Smart and his staff see Cooley as a potential difference-maker. Their pitch leans heavily on recent draft success and the culture of development in Athens.
The broader recruiting landscape has only heightened the drama. Programs like Oregon State, Baylor, and Florida State have also entered the mix with late offers, but Cooley’s focus appears to be on the SEC giants
LSU is riding the momentum of recent commitments to build what analysts say could be a top-five recruiting class in 2026.