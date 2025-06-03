Gillentine commits to Mississippi State, eyes NFL after Top Dawg Camp
When Gunnar Gillentine took the field at the Top Dawg Camp, he knew it was a pivotal moment in his young football career.
The Petal High School punter, ranked as the nation’s No. 1 punter by Kohl’s Kicking, had long dreamed of playing for Mississippi State.
His standout performance at the camp not only turned heads but also earned him an offer from the Bulldogs, the team he had always hoped to join.
Gillentine’s journey to this commitment was not a sudden rise.
He had spent countless hours refining his technique, participating in combines and camps across the country, and consistently impressing evaluators with his powerful leg and precision.
At the Texas Spring Showcase, he scored a 118, showcasing his consistency and skill. His sophomore year at Petal High School saw him average 44.2 yards per punt and place 32 of 51 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Those kind of stats will flip field position and give his team a significant advantage.
For Gillentine, the offer from Mississippi State was more than just a validation of his hard work.
“It felt good to get that offer,” Gillentine said. “I’m not trying to sound cocky or anything, I’ve put in so much work to this point that it was just a matter of when that first offer was going to happen.
“When it finally happened, I almost started crying because that is my dream school and the whole coaching staff is cool.”
The relationship with the coaching staff was a major factor in his decision.
“It was about Coach (Cliff) Odom and really the whole coaching staff,” Gillentine said. “They treated me great and I don’t know how to explain it. I was ready to commit when I was there for a spring visit.
“When I balled out at the (Top Dawg) Camp and got that offer, I knew that was it. It is just the coaching staff, the stadium, the energy and everything.”
Gillentine’s commitment to Mississippi State’s Class of 2027 made him the second pledge for coach Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs' staff, joining three-star defensive back Kennedy Green of Douglas County (Ga.) High School.
While other Power 4 programs had shown interest, Gillentine’s heart was set on Starkville.
“This is just the start and I have to keep going,” he remarked. “But it was good to reach that milestone of committing to Mississippi State and my next goal is the NFL.
“Right now I want to keep staying consistent and keep turning the ball over.”
He is also focused on his academic future, planning to graduate high school early.
“I am trying to graduate in December of 2026,” mentioned Gillentine. “That is my plan to be there a semester early and be there in January of 2027. It should be a good advantage.”
This early enrollment could give him a head start in adapting to college life and football, something that has become increasingly common among top recruits.
Gillentine’s work ethic extends beyond the field. He puts in a lot of time in the weight room and on his technique.
“This offseason, I am going to be working in the weight room a lot,” he said. “I want my leg to be as strong as it can possibly be. I am also going to be working on turning the ball over more on my kicks.
“I know that when the ball is turning over, it can come with a lot more distance. I want to be at my best when I first enroll at Mississippi State.”
He plans to visit Mississippi State frequently before officially joining the team, attending games and immersing himself in the program.
“I plan on coming to visit Mississippi State a lot before I am actually on the team.” he said. “I like the coaches, and I like being around the program. I will also be attending a lot of their games.”
Gillentine’s story is a testament to the value of perseverance and the importance of special teams in college football.
“When you are really trying to win football games, you have to be good in all aspects of the game,” he said. “Games are not only won on offense and defense. When your offense is not on point, you need somebody who can pin a team back in their own territory.
“When your offense can't put the ball in the end zone, you need a good place kicker to keep tacking on three points that could eventually turn to a win by less than a touchdown.”
His journey has not been without challenges.
After spending a season at Niceville (Fla.) High School, Gillentine returned to his hometown of Petal, where he continued to excel both as a punter and as a holder for his team’s special teams unit. His adaptability and dedication have set him apart from his peers.
Looking ahead, Gillentine is focused on his senior year and the transition to college. He is determined to make the most of every opportunity, both on and off the field.
“I am ready to get to work,” he said.