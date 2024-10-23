Cowbell Corner

How Mississippi State Could Break Open the SEC Logjam

The Bulldogs could also single-handedly keep its biggest rival, Ole Miss, out of the SEC title game and College Football Playoff

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) and offensive lineman Ethan Miner (67) react after a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football isn’t a part of SEC logjam at the top of the standings, but it could break open the logjam.

Seven SEC teams have one or fewer losses in conference play and three teams have two SEC losses, one of which is No. 15 Alabama. With the way the top SEC teams have played, both good and bad, we could see a lot more SEC teams with two conference losses.

Remember, there aren’t divisions anymore and the top two teams in the standings will play in the SEC Championship game. If the season ended today, No. 8 LSU and No. 14 Texas A&M would be playing for the automatic qualifying bid into the College Football Playoff. But the Aggies and Tigers play one another Saturday, so there’ll probably be a new team in the top two.

There are other upcoming games featuring ranked teams. No. 5 Texas is headed to No. 25 Vanderbilt this week and Alabama hosts No. 21 Missouri. In a couple of weeks we’ll see No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Ole Miss and Alabama at LSU and the Longhorns return to College Station for the first time in over a decade to face Texas A&M.

It’s very likely there won’t be any undefeated teams in conference play this season, which opens the door for some of the two-loss teams to play for the SEC championship.

So, how could Mississippi State break up the log jam? The Bulldogs still have to face Tennessee, Missouri and Ole Miss. Wins against any of those teams would shift the standings.

But imagine this scenario:

Ole Miss beats Georgia at home giving Georgia two losses in SEC games, the same as the Rebels. The Rebels win their remaining games headed into the regular season finale against Mississippi State. If LSU and Texas A&M both lose a couple SEC games and some of the other one-loss teams lose, Ole Miss would have the same conference record.

Then the Rebels face Mississippi State and lose, removing the Rebels from contention for the SEC championship game and the college football playoff.

Now, that’d be a fun way for the Bulldogs to end the season.

