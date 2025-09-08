Cowbell Corner

How Mississippi State’s upset win changes its SEC outlook

Saturday night showed the SEC a different Mississippi State team. Which opponents should start worrying after the Bulldogs’ upset win?

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Defensive Lineman Kalvin Dinkins (#35) during the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Defensive Lineman Kalvin Dinkins (#35) during the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics
Saturday night answered a very important question about this Mississippi State football team.

How good is this team really?

We knew this team would be better than it was a year ago when it went 2-10 and 0-8 in SEC games. But we didn’t know how much better.

Well, we do now and these Bulldogs are good enough to make all eight of their SEC opponents nervous about playing the Bulldogs.

Some should be a lot more worried than others, but the possibility of Mississippi State upsetting more opponents is very realistic.

Which SEC teams should be the most worried? Which teams woke up Saturday without any concerns about the Bulldogs and went to bed with several concerns?

We’ll rank the eight SEC teams on Mississippi State’s schedule, in terms of have concerned they should be after Mississippi State’s upset of Arizona State.

Very Worried

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) complete a pass while being tackled by East Tennessee State Buccaneers.
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) complete a pass while being tackled by East Tennessee State Buccaneers linebacker Chris Davis Jr. (0) during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee

Arkansas and Ole Miss were already on this list. The Rebels should always be cautious when playing Mississippi State because of the rivalry. Arkansas was already a popular upset pick and the Hogs have given us a reason to change that.

Tennessee should be worried because the Bulldogs are likely going to be 4-0 when the Volunteers come to Starkville. The Volunteers just saw what Davis Wade Stadium was like for a non-SEC ranked team. Add that with the Bulldogs wearing the interlocking MSU logo for that game and the fans may be louder than they were Saturday.

Bigger problems to worry about

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier discusses a call with the referee against the South Florida Bulls.
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier discusses a call with the referee against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida

The Gators just got beat by South Florida and for a second-straight season, Billy Napier’s seat is on fire in the first weeks of the season. They should definitely be worried about the Bulldogs, but have bigger problems to worry about.

Slightly more worried now

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) returns a kick against the Central Arkansas Bears.
Missouri Tigers wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) returns a kick against the Central Arkansas Bears during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Missouri, Texas A&M

These are two good teams and are ranked in the top 25 (No. 16 Texas A&M, No. 25 Missouri), but neither team should enter an SEC game with the confidence of one of the two teams in the next category.

The Tigers have a history of stumbling at some point in the season. Could that be when the Bulldogs come to Columbus?

And the Aggies are always a crap shoot and usually find a way to fall short of their expectations.

Newly worried

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) reacts after getting hit by San Jose State Spartans linebacker Taniela Latu (4)
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) reacts after getting hit by San Jose State Spartans linebacker Taniela Latu (4) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Georgia, Texas

These are the teams that weren’t all that worried or concerned about playing Mississippi State, even if both are coming to Starkville, before Saturday night.

Now? Nobody in Austin or Athens is going to be losing sleep over the Bulldogs, but they’re definitely paying attention.

