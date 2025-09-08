How Mississippi State’s upset win changes its SEC outlook
Saturday night answered a very important question about this Mississippi State football team.
How good is this team really?
We knew this team would be better than it was a year ago when it went 2-10 and 0-8 in SEC games. But we didn’t know how much better.
Well, we do now and these Bulldogs are good enough to make all eight of their SEC opponents nervous about playing the Bulldogs.
Some should be a lot more worried than others, but the possibility of Mississippi State upsetting more opponents is very realistic.
Which SEC teams should be the most worried? Which teams woke up Saturday without any concerns about the Bulldogs and went to bed with several concerns?
We’ll rank the eight SEC teams on Mississippi State’s schedule, in terms of have concerned they should be after Mississippi State’s upset of Arizona State.
Very Worried
Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Arkansas and Ole Miss were already on this list. The Rebels should always be cautious when playing Mississippi State because of the rivalry. Arkansas was already a popular upset pick and the Hogs have given us a reason to change that.
Tennessee should be worried because the Bulldogs are likely going to be 4-0 when the Volunteers come to Starkville. The Volunteers just saw what Davis Wade Stadium was like for a non-SEC ranked team. Add that with the Bulldogs wearing the interlocking MSU logo for that game and the fans may be louder than they were Saturday.
Bigger problems to worry about
Florida
The Gators just got beat by South Florida and for a second-straight season, Billy Napier’s seat is on fire in the first weeks of the season. They should definitely be worried about the Bulldogs, but have bigger problems to worry about.
Slightly more worried now
Missouri, Texas A&M
These are two good teams and are ranked in the top 25 (No. 16 Texas A&M, No. 25 Missouri), but neither team should enter an SEC game with the confidence of one of the two teams in the next category.
The Tigers have a history of stumbling at some point in the season. Could that be when the Bulldogs come to Columbus?
And the Aggies are always a crap shoot and usually find a way to fall short of their expectations.
Newly worried
Georgia, Texas
These are the teams that weren’t all that worried or concerned about playing Mississippi State, even if both are coming to Starkville, before Saturday night.
Now? Nobody in Austin or Athens is going to be losing sleep over the Bulldogs, but they’re definitely paying attention.