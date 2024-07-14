How to Watch: Mississippi State at 2024 SEC Media Days
This week officially marks the first sign that college football season is nearing, with the annual SEC Media Days taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Southeastern Conference has many new faces as it welcomes powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas into the ranks.
However, few programs experienced as much change as the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who hired former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. The 40-year-old head coach will be the third different coach in as many years to take the podium for State.
He will accompany Baylor transfer quarterback Blake Shapen, two MSU veterans, linebacker John Lewis, and offensive lineman Albert Reese IV. It is an exciting week for Bulldog fans as they get to see their new head coach and players represent their school.
SEC Network will provide live coverage throughout the whole week.
Full schedule below
July 15
9:05 a.m.: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey
10 a.m.: LSU head coach Brian Kelly
10:55 a.m.: LSU players Garrett Nussmeier, Mason Taylor and Harold Perkins
11:35 a.m.: South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer
12:15 p.m.: South Carolina players Debo Williams, Luke Doty and Alex Huntley
1:50 p.m.: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin
2:40 p.m.: Ole Miss players Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris, and Jared Ivey
3:20 p.m.: Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea
4 p.m.: Vanderbilt players Langston Patterson, Gunnar Hansen and CJ Taylor
July 16
8:30 a.m.: SEC Coordinator of Football Officials John McDaid
9:05 a.m.: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart
9:55 a.m.: Georgia players Carson Beck, Malaki Starks, and Mykel Williams
10:35 a.m.: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel
11:15 a.m.: Tennessee players Cooper Mays, Keenan Pili and Omari Thomas
12:50 p.m.: Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables
1:40 p.m.: Oklahoma players Jackson Arnold, Billy Bowman Jr. and Danny Stutsman
2:20 p.m.: Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz
3 p.m.: Missouri players Luther Burden III, Brady Cook and Kristian Williams
July 17
9:05 a.m.: Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer
9:55 a.m.: Alabama players Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker and Malachi Moore
10:35 a.m.: Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby
11:15 a.m.: Mississippi State players Blake Shapen, John Lewis, and Albert Reese IV
12:50 p.m.: Florida head coach Billy Napier
1:25 p.m.: SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal
1:40 p.m.: Florida players Graham Mertz, Shemar James, and Montrell Johnson Jr.
2:20 p.m.: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian
3 p.m.: Texas players Quinn Ewers, Kelvin Banks Jr. and Jahdae Barron
July 18
9:35 a.m.: Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman
10:25 a.m.: Arkansas players Landon Jackson, Andrew Armstrong and Taylen Green
11:05 a.m.: Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko
11:45 a.m.: Texas A&M players Shemar Turner, Taurean York, and Trey Zuhn III
1:05 p.m.: Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze
1:55 p.m.: Auburn players Eugene Asante, Keldric Faulk, and Payton Thorne
2:25 p.m.: Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops
3:15 p.m.: Kentucky players D’Eryk Jackson, Marques Cox and Deone Walker