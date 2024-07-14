Cowbell Corner

How to Watch: Mississippi State at 2024 SEC Media Days

The Bulldogs will send new faces and veterans to Dallas for SEC Media Days.

Jacob Bain

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is pictured before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is pictured before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

This week officially marks the first sign that college football season is nearing, with the annual SEC Media Days taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Southeastern Conference has many new faces as it welcomes powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas into the ranks.

However, few programs experienced as much change as the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who hired former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. The 40-year-old head coach will be the third different coach in as many years to take the podium for State.

He will accompany Baylor transfer quarterback Blake Shapen, two MSU veterans, linebacker John Lewis, and offensive lineman Albert Reese IV. It is an exciting week for Bulldog fans as they get to see their new head coach and players represent their school.

SEC Network will provide live coverage throughout the whole week.

Full schedule below

July 15

9:05 a.m.: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

10 a.m.: LSU head coach Brian Kelly

10:55 a.m.: LSU players Garrett Nussmeier, Mason Taylor and Harold Perkins

11:35 a.m.: South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer

12:15 p.m.: South Carolina players Debo Williams, Luke Doty and Alex Huntley

1:50 p.m.: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin

2:40 p.m.: Ole Miss players Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris, and Jared Ivey

3:20 p.m.: Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea

4 p.m.: Vanderbilt players Langston Patterson, Gunnar Hansen and CJ Taylor

July 16

8:30 a.m.: SEC Coordinator of Football Officials John McDaid

9:05 a.m.: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart

9:55 a.m.: Georgia players Carson Beck, Malaki Starks, and Mykel Williams

10:35 a.m.: Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel

11:15 a.m.: Tennessee players Cooper Mays, Keenan Pili and Omari Thomas

12:50 p.m.: Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables

1:40 p.m.: Oklahoma players Jackson Arnold, Billy Bowman Jr. and Danny Stutsman

2:20 p.m.: Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz

3 p.m.: Missouri players Luther Burden III, Brady Cook and Kristian Williams

July 17

9:05 a.m.: Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer

9:55 a.m.: Alabama players Jalen Milroe, Tyler Booker and Malachi Moore

10:35 a.m.: Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby

11:15 a.m.: Mississippi State players Blake Shapen, John Lewis, and Albert Reese IV

12:50 p.m.: Florida head coach Billy Napier

1:25 p.m.: SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal

1:40 p.m.: Florida players Graham Mertz, Shemar James, and Montrell Johnson Jr.

2:20 p.m.: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian

3 p.m.: Texas players Quinn Ewers, Kelvin Banks Jr. and Jahdae Barron

July 18

9:35 a.m.: Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman

10:25 a.m.: Arkansas players Landon Jackson, Andrew Armstrong and Taylen Green

11:05 a.m.: Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko

11:45 a.m.: Texas A&M players Shemar Turner, Taurean York, and Trey Zuhn III

1:05 p.m.: Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze

1:55 p.m.: Auburn players Eugene Asante, Keldric Faulk, and Payton Thorne

2:25 p.m.: Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops

3:15 p.m.: Kentucky players D’Eryk Jackson, Marques Cox and Deone Walker

Published
Jacob Bain

JACOB BAIN

Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.

Home/Football