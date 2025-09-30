How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M
Sometimes losing a close game can do more damage to a team than a blowout loss.
With the later, it’s easy to say there’s nothing that could’ve been done and move on.
With the former, there’s always a million “what if” type of questions.
Mississippi State’s overtime loss to No. 15 Tennessee definitely falls into the category of close games. But the Bulldogs have to turn the page because they face an even higher ranked team this week in No. 6 Texas A&M.
“It's always about what's next,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said at his Monday press conference. “It doesn't matter what happens on Saturday on the right side or the wrong side. You got to get better on Monday, and we got to have the best Monday we've ever had. That is the message.”
That’s been a common message from Lebby at his weekly press conferences and is a solid approach to each week.
“The consistency in the message every single week, good or bad, I think is what's most important,” Lebby said. “I’m hopeful that our guys feel that and understand that.”
Lebby wants his players focusing on that one day, or that week’s game not what happened last week or what will happen in future weeks.
“It's just one day, one week at a time,” Lebby said. “We're all in on Saturday at 6:30 (p.m.). Everything we can do to go 1-0 on Saturday night in College Station is all that's on our mind… for us, it's being all in every single day to give us an opportunity to win Saturday.”
Lebby also said Monday was mostly a mental day for the players, a chance to clean up mistakes from the last game and begin working on the next opponents.
“A really, really good football team,” Lebby said about his early week assessment of Texas A&M. “I think we understand their roster and talent level, things like that.”
Here’s how Mississippi State fans can watch the Bulldogs take on the Aggies this Saturday:
Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-1 SEC) at No. 6 Texas A&M (4-0, 1-0 SEC)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Texas A&M leads the all-time series 9-8
Last Meeting: Texas A&M 34, Mississippi 24 (October 19, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 15 Tennessee, 41-34 OT
Last time out, Aggies: def. Auburn, 16-10