How to watch: Mississippi State at SEC Football Media Days
The first official sign that college football season has arrived is SEC Media Days, which means that on Monday, it’ll unofficially be the start of the college football season.
The SEC is set to hold its annual media days this week at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. All 16 teams will send their coach and three players to appear in Atlanta for press conferences and plenty of on air television interviews.
Mississippi State’s second-year coach Jeff Lebby will be leading the Bulldog contingent, along with quarterback Blake Shapen, safety Issac Smith and wide receiver Brenen Thompson.
The Bulldogs will appear on Wednesday with Lebby speaking to reporters first at 10:50 a.m. and the players will speak at 11:35 a.m.
SEC Network will have complete coverage of the four-day event and will feature its normal SEC This Morning and SEC Now shows. Of course, The Paul Finebaum Show will be live in Atlanta. You can see the full SEC Network programming schedule here.
Below you’ll find the complete schedule of events for SEC Media Days, including the times coaches and players will be speaking.
2025 SEC media days schedule
Monday
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: 8:05 a.m.
LSU
Head coach Brian Kelly: 9:25 a.m.
Chris Hilton Jr., WR: 10:05 a.m.
Garrett Nussmeier, QB: 10:05 a.m.
Whit Weeks, LB: 10:05 a.m.
South Carolina
Head coach Shane Beamer: 10:45 a.m.
LaNorris Sellers, QB.: 11:25 a.m.
DQ Smith, DB.: 11:25 a.m.
Nick Barrett, DT.: 11:25 a.m.
Ole Miss
Head coach Lane Kiffin: 12:30 p.m.
TJ Dottery, LB: 1:10 p.m.
Cayden Lee, WR: 1:10 p.m.
Austin Simmons, QB: 1:10 p.m.
Vanderbilt
Head coach Clark Lea: 2:20 p.m.
Randon Fontenette, S/OLB: 3 p.m.
Martel Hight, DB: 3 p.m.
Diego Pavia, QB: 3 p.m.
Tuesday
Georgia
Head coach Kirby Smart: 9:25 a.m.
CJ Allen, LB: 10:05 a.m.
Daylen Everette, DB: 10:05 a.m.
Gunner Stockton, QB: 10:05 a.m.
Auburn
Head coach Hugh Freeze: 11:15 a.m.
Jackson Arnold, QB: 11:50 a.m.
Keldric Faulk, DL: 11:50 a.m.
Connor Lew, OL: 11:50 a.m.
Tennessee
Head coach Josh Heupel: 12:30 p.m.
Arion Carter, LB: 1:10 p.m.
Miles Kitselman, TE: 1:10 p.m.
Bryson Eason, DT: 1:10 p.m.
Texas
Head coach Steve Sarkisian: 2:15 p.m.
Anthony Hill Jr., LB: 3 p.m.
Arch Manning, QB: 3 p.m.
Michael Taaffe, DB: 3 p.m.
Wednesday
Alabama
Head coach Kalen DeBoer: 8:05 a.m.
Tim Keenan III, DL: 8:45 a.m.
Deontae Lawson, LB: 8:45 a.m.
Kadyn Proctor, OL: 8:45 a.m.
Mississippi State
Head coach Jeff Lebby: 9:50 a.m.
Blake Shapen, QB: 10:35 a.m.
Isaac Smith, S: 10:35 a.m.
Brenen Thompson, WR: 10:35 a.m.
Florida
Head coach Billy Napier: Noon
Caleb Banks, DL: 12:40 p.m.
Jake Slaughter, OL: 12:40 p.m.
DJ Lagway, QB: 12:40 p.m.
Oklahoma
Head coach Brent Venables: 1:45 p.m.
John Mateer, QB: 2:30 p.m.
Robert Spears-Jennings, DB: 2:30 p.m.
R Mason Thomas, DL.: 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Missouri
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz: 8:05 a.m.
Daylan Carnell, S: 8:45 a.m.
Connor Tollison, C: 8:45 a.m.
Zion Young, DE: 8:45 a.m.
Kentucky
Head coach Mark Stoops: 9:50 a.m.
Alex Afari Jr., LB: 10:35 a.m.
Jordan Lovett, DB: 10:35 a.m.
Josh Kattus, TE: 10:35 a.m.
Arkansas
Head coach Sam Pittman: Noon
Cam Ball, DL: 12:40 p.m.
Taylen Green, QB: 12:40 p.m.
Xavian Sorey Jr., LB: 12:40 p.m.
Texas A&M
Head coach Mike Elko: 1:45 p.m.
Will Lee III, DB: 2:30 p.m.
Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL: 2:30 p.m.
Taurean York, LB: 2:30 p.m.