How to watch: Mississippi State at SEC Football Media Days

The annual summer, four-day event will begin Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame. Find out here when the Bulldogs will take their turn in the spotlight.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel.
Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
The first official sign that college football season has arrived is SEC Media Days, which means that on Monday, it’ll unofficially be the start of the college football season.

The SEC is set to hold its annual media days this week at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. All 16 teams will send their coach and three players to appear in Atlanta for press conferences and plenty of on air television interviews.

Mississippi State’s second-year coach Jeff Lebby will be leading the Bulldog contingent, along with quarterback Blake Shapen, safety Issac Smith and wide receiver Brenen Thompson.

The Bulldogs will appear on Wednesday with Lebby speaking to reporters first at 10:50 a.m. and the players will speak at 11:35 a.m.

SEC Network will have complete coverage of the four-day event and will feature its normal SEC This Morning and SEC Now shows. Of course, The Paul Finebaum Show will be live in Atlanta. You can see the full SEC Network programming schedule here.

Below you’ll find the complete schedule of events for SEC Media Days, including the times coaches and players will be speaking.

2025 SEC media days schedule

Monday

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: 8:05 a.m.

LSU

Head coach Brian Kelly: 9:25 a.m.
Chris Hilton Jr., WR: 10:05 a.m.
Garrett Nussmeier, QB: 10:05 a.m.
Whit Weeks, LB: 10:05 a.m.

South Carolina

Head coach Shane Beamer: 10:45 a.m.
LaNorris Sellers, QB.: 11:25 a.m.
DQ Smith, DB.: 11:25 a.m.
Nick Barrett, DT.: 11:25 a.m.

Ole Miss

Head coach Lane Kiffin: 12:30 p.m.
TJ Dottery, LB: 1:10 p.m.
Cayden Lee, WR: 1:10 p.m.
Austin Simmons, QB: 1:10 p.m.

Vanderbilt

Head coach Clark Lea: 2:20 p.m.
Randon Fontenette, S/OLB: 3 p.m.
Martel Hight, DB: 3 p.m.
Diego Pavia, QB: 3 p.m.

Tuesday

Georgia

Head coach Kirby Smart: 9:25 a.m.
CJ Allen, LB: 10:05 a.m.
Daylen Everette, DB: 10:05 a.m.
Gunner Stockton, QB: 10:05 a.m.

Auburn

Head coach Hugh Freeze: 11:15 a.m.
Jackson Arnold, QB: 11:50 a.m.
Keldric Faulk, DL: 11:50 a.m.
Connor Lew, OL: 11:50 a.m.

Tennessee

Head coach Josh Heupel: 12:30 p.m.
Arion Carter, LB: 1:10 p.m.
Miles Kitselman, TE: 1:10 p.m.
Bryson Eason, DT: 1:10 p.m.

Texas

Head coach Steve Sarkisian: 2:15 p.m.
Anthony Hill Jr., LB: 3 p.m.
Arch Manning, QB: 3 p.m.
Michael Taaffe, DB: 3 p.m.

Wednesday

Alabama

Head coach Kalen DeBoer: 8:05 a.m.
Tim Keenan III, DL: 8:45 a.m.
Deontae Lawson, LB: 8:45 a.m.
Kadyn Proctor, OL: 8:45 a.m.

Mississippi State

Head coach Jeff Lebby: 9:50 a.m.
Blake Shapen, QB: 10:35 a.m.
Isaac Smith, S: 10:35 a.m.
Brenen Thompson, WR: 10:35 a.m.

Florida

Head coach Billy Napier: Noon
Caleb Banks, DL: 12:40 p.m.
Jake Slaughter, OL: 12:40 p.m.
DJ Lagway, QB: 12:40 p.m.

Oklahoma

Head coach Brent Venables: 1:45 p.m.
John Mateer, QB: 2:30 p.m.
Robert Spears-Jennings, DB: 2:30 p.m.
R Mason Thomas, DL.: 2:30 p.m.

Thursday

Missouri

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz: 8:05 a.m.
Daylan Carnell, S: 8:45 a.m.
Connor Tollison, C: 8:45 a.m.
Zion Young, DE: 8:45 a.m.

Kentucky

Head coach Mark Stoops: 9:50 a.m.
Alex Afari Jr., LB: 10:35 a.m.
Jordan Lovett, DB: 10:35 a.m.
Josh Kattus, TE: 10:35 a.m.

Arkansas

Head coach Sam Pittman: Noon
Cam Ball, DL: 12:40 p.m.
Taylen Green, QB: 12:40 p.m.
Xavian Sorey Jr., LB: 12:40 p.m.

Texas A&M

Head coach Mike Elko: 1:45 p.m.
Will Lee III, DB: 2:30 p.m.
Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL: 2:30 p.m.
Taurean York, LB: 2:30 p.m.

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years' experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games.

