How to Watch: Mississippi State Football Spring Game
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs will finally showcase their hard work in Davis Wade Stadium this Saturday. The spring game is always exciting for players and fans alike because it means football season is on the horizon.
This year, that excitement is magnified for the Bulldogs as they welcome in their first-year head coach, Jeff Lebby. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator is notorious for his up-tempo, high-flying offense.
It's an offense that has not ever been seen in Starkville. Lebby understands this excitement and will likely try to put on a show for all the fans.
The defense is also undergoing extensive changes, as first-year defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler has installed his scheme for the past few months. However, little film exists on Hutzler as a play-caller, so everyone will learn together what the MSU defense will look like going forward.
In modern college football, fans must also be prepared to see many new players, and Mississippi State is no exception. Lebby and his staff have brought in 30 new faces via the high school ranks and the transfer portal.
Several new faces are expected to play significant roles on this team's offense and defense. Blake Shapen, a transfer quarterback, is a guy to watch for the offense, and Stone Blanton, a transfer linebacker, is a guy to watch for the defense.
There will likely not be much to take away from Saturday's game, but it will be nice to be back inside David Wade and get a first look at a Lebby program.
When: Saturday at 1 p.m. CT
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network+