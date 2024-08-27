How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Eastern Kentucky
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The start of a new season brings a fresh dose of enthusiasm and optimism to fan bases as they look at the upcoming schedule. That optimism is amplified when a fan’s team has undergone significant changes at nearly every level of a program.
That’s the case for Mississippi State fans. After a 5-7 season in 2023, a new era is ready to begin in Starkville with Jeff Lebby taking the helms as head coach for the first time in his career. Fans can expect an offense that resembles the Mike Leach days more than the run-heavy offense from a year ago, which explains the 11 new offensive starters the Bulldogs will field this season.
There’s hope the Bulldogs are able to quickly bounce back from last year’s bowless season and build a program that can compete for a SEC title and college football playoff berth. That quest begins Saturday when Mississippi State hosts Eastern Kentucky at 5 p.m. at Davis Wade Stadium.
Who: Eastern Kentucky (0-0) at Mississippi State (0-0)
When: 5 p.m., Saturday, August 31
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)
Series: This will be the first ever game between the Bulldogs and Colonels.
Last time out, MSU: There aren’t many Bulldogs who started in MSU’s last game that was a 17-7 loss to Ole Miss. Those players were Corey Ellington (12 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, 1 sack), J.P. Purvis (5 tackles) and De’Monte Russell (1 tackle). In that game last November, Former MSU quarterback Will Rogers threw for 207 yards, doubling Rebels’ quarterback Jaxson Dart who had just 96 yards. Ole Miss’s rushing attack was enough to defeat MSU, gaining more than 200 yards and scoring one of the game’s two touchdowns.
Last time out, EKU: The Colonels didn’t advance to the FCS playoffs, but did end their season on a high note with a 36-24 victory against Stephen F. Austin.