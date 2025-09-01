How to watch: No. 11 Arizona State at Mississippi State
The updated versions of the AP Top 25 Poll and US LBM Coaches Poll normally would already have been released by now.
But with one more week one game Monday night between TCU and North Carolina, the polls will wait an extra two days before they’re released.
No, Mississippi State isn’t going to in either poll. A win against Southern Miss and did give the Bulldogs a slight bump in some analytical rankings, but there is still a lot more work to be done.
A good chunk of that work could be done this week when Mississippi State hosts No. 11 Arizona State, in a rematch of last year’s game that, in hindsight, should’ve had every Mississippi State fan hitting the panic button. (But, then again, none of us expected the Toledo game to go the way it did.)
The Sun Devils won their season-opener this weekend against Northern Arizona, 38-19.
Quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson showed why they might be the best QB-WR duo in the nation, connecting on 12 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Leavitt ended the game with 257 yards (25-of-39), two touchdowns and an interception. He also had 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
For those remembering last year’s contest when Arizona State ran for more than 350 yards, the fact Cam Skattebo isn’t around anymore doesn’t provide much relief.
The Sun Devils, albeit against an FCS school, ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 9.7 yards per carry. Kyson Brown tied Leavitt for the lead with an identical 7 carries, 73 yards, 10.4 ypc stat line.
However, likely due to factors beyond either team’s control, Mississippi State rose six spots in ESPN’s College Football Power Index to No. 48 overall with its win over Southern Miss. On the other side, Arizona State fell two spots in the FPI to No. 26 overall after a win against Northern Arizona.
A 2-0 start for the Bulldogs would see an even bigger jump and that opportunity will arrive in Starkville soon enough.
How to Watch: No. 11 Arizona State at Mississippi State
Who: Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: TBD
Series History: Arizona State leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Arizona State 30, Mississippi State 23
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Southern Miss, 34-17
Last time out, Sun Devils: def. Northern Arizona, 38-19