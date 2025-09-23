How to watch No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State in SEC opener for Bulldogs
If the environment inside Davis Wade Stadium more than two weeks ago was crazy, then we’ll need to bust out a thesaurus for some more adjectives.
Mississippi State will open SEC play Saturday against No. 15 Tennessee and fans attending the game should expect it to be very, very loud.
The environment certainly played a role in the Bulldogs’ 24-20 victory against then-No. 12 Arizona State and they’re hoping the fans bring that same kind of energy this Saturday.
“Home field advantage is very real,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said at his weekly press conference Monday morning. “And with our opponent coming to town, their first true road game, it needs to be an atmosphere and an energy that is really, really, really hard for the opponent to come play in. And that's going to be a huge piece of it on Saturday. Our people will have great energy. I don't think there's any doubt about that. And then our guys are going to be excited to be able to keep them really involved in the game by how we play.”
The university is pulling out all the stops to help feed the environment.
The Bulldogs will wear their all-white uniforms, in celebration of the famous Snow Bowl game at the 2000 Independence Bowl.
And, most importantly, the helmets will feature the fan-favorite, interlocking MSU logo.
If the all-black uniforms helped feed the fans’ energy, the all-white with that particular logo will do wonders.
It’s sure to be raucous environment, more so than against Arizona State. Especially, if there’s more than 50,000 in attendance.
But for those who will be unable to be inside Davis Wade Stadium, here’s everything you need to follow the action:
How to Watch: Northern Illinois at Mississippi State
- Who: No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC)
- When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Tennessee leads all-time series 30-16-1
- Last Meeting: Tennessee 33, Mississippi 14 (November 9, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Northern Illinois, 38-10
- Last time out, Volunteers: def. UAB, 56-24