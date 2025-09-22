Mississippi State unveils depth chart for SEC opener against No. 15 Tennessee
Mississippi State released its official depth chart for its upcoming game against No. 15 Tennessee on Monday afternoon.
The depth chart is nearly identical to last week’s version. The only change was Tyler Woodard is no longer listed at the SAM position. He’s still listed on the Mississippi State roster, so it may be an injury.
Luckily, this is the first week Mississippi State is required to issue Student-Athlete Availability Reports (i.e., the SEC’s version of an injury report).
The first report will be released Wednesday and subsequently on the following days, including game day. That’s when we’ll learn more about some players who left Saturday’s game against Northern Illinois with injuries, such as safety Jahron Manning.
“From an injury standpoint, just as we get into SEC with Wednesday being our report date, that’s when everything will come out,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said at his Monday press conference.
One other note about this depth chart, there’s still two players listed as the starting punter, Ethan Pulliam and Nathan Tryce.
Pulliam was clearly the better punter against the Huskies and Tryce had what can be considered his third shanked punt this season on Saturday.
It’ll be interesting to see if Lebby continues the rotation at the position despite the drastic differences in performances.
Here’s Mississippi State’s official depth chart for this week’s game against Tennessee:
Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 5
Offense
Quarterback
Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor
Running Back
Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Johnnie Daniels
Wide Receiver
Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson
Wide Receiver
Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee
Slot Receiver
Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson
Tight End
Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese
Left Tackle
Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.
Left Guard
Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work
Center
Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum
Right Guard
Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry
Right Tackle
Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Kedricky Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ashun Shepphard
Nose Tackle
Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs
Defensive End
Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head
Jack
Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders or LaKendrick James
Mike
Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest
Dime
Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart or Montrell Chapman
Sam
Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell
Cornerback
Kelly Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson
Cornerback
Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis
Safety
Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson
Safety
Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes or Stonka Burnside
Specialists
Punter
Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce
Kicker
Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck
Long Snapper
Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper
Punt Returner
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III
Kick Returner
Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III