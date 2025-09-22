Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State unveils depth chart for SEC opener against No. 15 Tennessee

The Bulldogs depth chart looks similar to recent versions, but the addition of the availability reports this week will add some clarity.

Mississippi State Safety Isaac Smith (#2) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Safety Isaac Smith (#2) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletic
Mississippi State released its official depth chart for its upcoming game against No. 15 Tennessee on Monday afternoon.

The depth chart is nearly identical to last week’s version. The only change was Tyler Woodard is no longer listed at the SAM position. He’s still listed on the Mississippi State roster, so it may be an injury.

Luckily, this is the first week Mississippi State is required to issue Student-Athlete Availability Reports (i.e., the SEC’s version of an injury report).

The first report will be released Wednesday and subsequently on the following days, including game day. That’s when we’ll learn more about some players who left Saturday’s game against Northern Illinois with injuries, such as safety Jahron Manning.

“From an injury standpoint, just as we get into SEC with Wednesday being our report date, that’s when everything will come out,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said at his Monday press conference.

One other note about this depth chart, there’s still two players listed as the starting punter, Ethan Pulliam and Nathan Tryce.

Pulliam was clearly the better punter against the Huskies and Tryce had what can be considered his third shanked punt this season on Saturday.

It’ll be interesting to see if Lebby continues the rotation at the position despite the drastic differences in performances.

Here’s Mississippi State’s official depth chart for this week’s game against Tennessee:

Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 5

Mississippi State's official depth chart vs. Tennessee
Mississippi State's official depth chart vs. Tennessee / Mississippi State Athletic

Offense

Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen warms up before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois.
Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen warms up before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois. / Mississippi State Athletics

Quarterback

Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor

Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell (#24) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi
Mississippi State Running Back Fluff Bothwell (#24) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Running Back

Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Johnnie Daniels

Wide Receiver

Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson

Mississippi State wide receiver Jordan Mosley makes a catch in the second half of the Bulldogs' win Saturday against Northern Illinois.
Mississippi State wide receiver Jordan Mosley makes a catch in the second half of the Bulldogs' win Saturday against Northern Illinois. / Mississippi State Athletics

Wide Receiver

Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee

Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III sprints away from Northern Illinois defensive back Ty Myles in Saturday's game.
Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III sprints away from Northern Illinois defensive back Ty Myles in Saturday's game. / Mississippi State Athletics

Slot Receiver

Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson

Tight End

Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese

Left Tackle

Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Mississippi State Offensive Lineman Jacoby Jackson (#75) during the game.
Mississippi State Offensive Lineman Jacoby Jackson (#75) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Left Guard

Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work

Center

Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum

Right Guard

Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry

Right Tackle

Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert

Defense

Defensive Tackle

Kedricky Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ashun Shepphard

Mississippi State Defensive Lineman Jaray Bledsoe (#92)
Mississippi State Defensive Lineman Jaray Bledsoe (#92) and Mississippi State Linebacker Nic Mitchell (#40) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Nose Tackle

Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs

Mississippi State Defensive Lineman Red Hibbler (#27) during the game
Mississippi State Defensive Lineman Red Hibbler (#27) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Defensive End

Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head

Jack

Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders or LaKendrick James

Mike

Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest

Mississippi State Linebacker Zakari Tillman (#7) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies
Mississippi State Linebacker Zakari Tillman (#7) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Dime

Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart or Montrell Chapman

Mississippi State Safety Isaac Smith (#2) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi State
Mississippi State Safety Isaac Smith (#2) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Sam

Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell

Cornerback

Kelly Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson

Mississippi State Cornerback DeAgo Brumfield (#4) and Mississippi State Linebacker Branden Jennings (#44) during the game.
Mississippi State Cornerback DeAgo Brumfield (#4) and Mississippi State Linebacker Branden Jennings (#44) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Cornerback

Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis

Safety

Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson

Mississippi State Safety Hunter Washington (#21) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Mississippi State Safety Hunter Washington (#21) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Safety

Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes or Stonka Burnside

Specialists

Punter

Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce

Kicker

Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck

Long Snapper

Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper

Punt Returner

Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Kick Returner

Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

