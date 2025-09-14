Instant Reaction: No surprises as Mississippi State dominates Alcorn State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Considering the expectations for Saturday’s game between Mississippi State and Alcorn State, Saturday’s game played out exactly how we thought it would.
Maybe the most surprising thing was Blake Shapen overthrowing a wide open Brennen Thompson on the first play from scrimmage.
But any fantasies about a massive Braves upset was dispelled on the next play when Jordan Mosley ran right by a defender for a 75-yard touchdown and the Bulldogs cruised to a 63-0 win.
It certainly wasn’t a perfect game, something I’m sure will be mentioned by coach Jeff Lebby in the press conference starting soon.
We did get to see a lot of fun stuff as Mississippi State built up a 42-0 lead at halftime and both coaches and officials agreed to play just 10 minute quarters in the second half.
Shapen throwing bombs to wide open receivers streaking down field, or across it. Anthony Evans III flashed his punt return potential, Fluff Bothwell had a good day and Kamario Taylor threw his first collegiate touchdown, on a trick play.
Basically, how us regular people play EA College Football 26 is how the game went.
The Bulldogs’ were never in any real danger, even if Alcorn State left 10 points on the field in the first half and had some success on the ground and in the air. Still, the Bulldogs’ defense stepped up and made stops when it needed to.
Alcorn State had some chances to make plays, but the Bulldogs’ talent was far superior.
Again, yes, the Braves had some good plays. They had two tackles for a loss in the first half and three quarterback hits, including one very hard hit that led to Shapen’s interception.
However, good things didn’t come in bunches for Alcorn State. On the first offensive play after the interception, Jayven Williams forced a Tylon Citizen fumble that was recovered by Nic Mitchell.
Five plays later, Shapen hit a wide open Evans to make the score 35-0.
Frankly, having FCS teams play teams who are at the highest levels of the sport isn’t that great of an idea.
Yes, upsets happen. It happened six times last year, but it rarely happens to an SEC team. Most of the time the scores end up looking like a one-sided basketball game.
Some of Mississippi State’s backups did get some valuable playing time. So, perhaps there is some benefit to Mississippi State playing an FCS team.
But make the entire game be played with 10 minutes quarters.