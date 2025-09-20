Instant Reaction: Sloppy win still win for Mississippi State but Volunteers next
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State fans experiencing PTSD flashbacks in the first half should be forgiven.
Because Northern Illinois was threatening to do to the Bulldogs what Toledo did last year, albeit in a less-dominating fashion.
But then the second half started, Mississippi State received the opening kickoff and drove down the field for Davon Booth to score on a one-yard touchdown run.
From then on, the Bulldogs’ win felt a lot more secure.
However, there was plenty of things shown that should make Mississippi State fans worried about the start of SEC play this week.
There were the penalties that really hurt Mississippi State in the first half. There was a holding penalty on a punt return that backed the Bulldogs up to their own four-yard line.
There was a holding penalty that killed a Mississippi State drive.
Perhaps most surprising, there were pass plays where the Huskies had the Bulldogs’ receivers covered, leaving Blake Shapen nowhere to go with the ball.
And, when a receiver did get open downfield, Shapen’s passes were off-target.
We’ll hear what Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby has to say soon at his post-game press conference, but I don’t expect to him too many glowing reviews about the first half.
The second half was better. Mississippi State received the opening kickoff (meaning it’s streak of starting games on offense ended at 19) and went straight down field and scored a touchdown to take a 21-10 lead.
Also, Shapen finally connected with Jordan Mosley on a long downfield pass after two tries in the first half were incomplete.
Defensively, Red Hibbler had a big run stuff while Northern Illinois was in the redzone and then Isaac Smith had an end zone interception that cost the Huskies three points in the second half.
Instead of 21-13, the score stayed at 21-10 and the Bulldogs kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive to go up 24-10.
The second half wasn’t a complete 180-degree turn by Mississippi State. A facemask penalty extended Northern Illinois’s first drive of the second half (just before Kelley Jones was beat on a go route, but the pass was overthrown).
The offensive line was called twice for holding penalties and gave up two sacks. Shapen overthrew Brenen Thompson (an impressive feat on its own).
So, the second half was better but there won’t be too many coaches or players celebrating this one.
A year after a 2-10 season, though, and not many fans will be too upset about a win that doubles Mississippi State's win total from 2024.