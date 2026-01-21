Mississippi State Adds Eighth Offensive Lineman with UAB's Brandon Sneh
Let's get this caveat out of the way now. What follows doesn't mean Mississippi State is out of the running for the portal's best, remaining offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.
Mississippi State's offensive line was in dire need of an infusion of talent if wanted to get better and that comes with a mix of quality and quantity. The latest addition covers both of those things, too.
Former UAB offensive tackle Brandon Sneh has committed to Mississippi State and will be part of the competition for a starting job.
Sneh, who spent last spring with Kansas State and entered the portal during the spring window, played one season at UAB but started every game at left tackle for the Blazers.
UAB didn't have the greatest of seasons, going 3-8 overall. But Sneh played well, earning an 80.3 from ProFootballFocus.
Sneh is the eighth offensive linemen to commit and/or sign with Mississippi State in this transfer portal cycle.
Mississippi State 2026 Transfer Portal
Class Rankings
- On3/Rivals: No. 18
- 247Sports: No. 34
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- DE Gus Cordova (USC)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)
- WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)
- OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)
- S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)
- OL Tyler Miller (LSU)
- DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)
- OT Miles McVay (North Carolina)
- LB Gavin Holman (Florida State)
- OL Brandon Sneh (UAB)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover (USF)
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck (Tulsa)
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell (Ole Miss)
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head (Memphis)
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball (West Virginia)
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard (Cal)
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce (Penn State)
- DT Kai McClendon (Washington)
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis (Tulsa)
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams (BYU)
- OL Zack Owens (Missouri)
- WR Ricky Johnson (Utah)
- OL Jayvin James
