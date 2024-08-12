Isaac Smith Used Minor Setbacks as Motivation
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State football program has changed tremendously since 2017. Jeff Lebby is the fifth MSU head coach since former coach Dan Mullen headed for Florida after the 2017 Egg Bowl.
After a few disappointing seasons, Mike Leach seemed poised to have the Bulldogs set up for long-term success, finishing with an 8-4 record and an Egg Bowl win. However, the legendary head coach would tragically pass away just a couple of weeks after the victory in Oxford.
State would promote defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, who would win a major recruiting battle inside the Magnolia State. Isaac Smith signed with State on the early signing day despite offers from LSU, Florida State, Georgia, etc.
The Fulton, Miss. product was a two-way start at Itawamba Agricultural High School. He rushed for 1,196 yards and 23 touchdowns on offense while racking up 51 tackles and five interceptions on defense his junior season.
Smith was named Mr. Football for the 4a classification in Mississippi and was a consensus 4-star. Winning his recruitment was massive for the previous staff, but he struggled with injuries during his freshman year, forcing him to miss spring practice.
Smith enrolled early in college, missed his last semester of high school and learned a valuable lesson in the process.
"Not all things are going to go your way. Even if you have a minor setback, do not let it affect how you work," Smith said.
Despite all the setbacks the 6-0 205-pound safety faced, he still appeared in all 12 games last year for the Bulldogs. He made 15 tackles a season ago, which is solid for a true freshman, but the expectations placed on his shoulders were heavy.
Like most highly recruited high school players, Smith was always the best player on his team. However, stepping into the Southeastern Conference, every player has always been a start. The harsh reality of life in the SEC can be brutal for a highly touted freshman, but it was fuel for Smith.
"I got a bigger chip on my shoulder," Smith said. "I am having to work even harder to prove to myself and others that I can fill the shoes of what we had last year and be even better."
Smith, entering his sophomore season, will have a new defensive coordinator, Coleman Hutzler, and position coach, Matt Barnes. Transitioning to a new coach can be tough, especially when the previous one played a heavy role in your recruitment, but Barnes and Smith have a strong bond.
"Coach (Matt) Barnes is like a best friend to me," Smith said. "We joke and play around, but when it comes down to business, he is a great coach who is always gonna tell you the truth and keep you honest."
The youth of this Bulldog defense is well documented, but the talent on the roster is overlooked. Smith, Kelley Jones, Brice Pollock, etc., have talent, but they lack experience, which is not a good sign.
However, a player can gain experience moreso than gain talent, which is a positive for State considering the young talent, especially in the secondary. Smith will play a massive role for the Bulldog secondary this season on the field, and Barnes says he has intangibles rarely seen in current-day college football.
Getting leadership from the squad's most talented players is pivotal, and Smith could fill that role.
"He is who he is every day, a great leader and vocal guy in a time where it is hard to find those," Barnes said. "He is vocal on and off the field and not afraid to tell guys this needs to get better, and he has a great feel for the game."