It Has Been a Unique Journey to the SEC for Branden Jennings
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Change has been a buzzword regarding Mississippi State football the entire offseason. Rightfully so, as the Bulldogs welcome a new head coach, Jeff Lebby, and a new defensive coordinator, Coleman Hutzler.
However, change has also trickled down to the players, as many projected starters are from the transfer portal. Linebacker Branden Jennings has experienced many opportunities during his three years in college football.
The Jacksonville, Fla. native started his career in the Big 10 at Maryland, where he drew three starts as a true freshman. Jennings racked up 23 total tackles, a tackle for loss, and forced a fumble.
The 6-3 240-pounder then moved back to his home state and transferred to UCF, where he played only four games and earned a redshirt. Jennings then took the junior college route for his sophomore season, which some see as a indictment on a players talent but he never questioned it.
"I feel like it has never left (talent); if anyone has the most faith in my abilities, it is me," Jennings said. "I feel like that's what I will display this season and pick up where I left off."
Jennings transferred to Hinds Community College and the Magnolia State, which is notorious for elite football in the JUCO ranks. State took full advantage of the in-state crop last year as they signed six local junior college products: Marcus Ross (linebacker), Tyler Woodard (safety), Brylan Lanier (safety), Ashun Sheppard (defensive line), Johnnie Daniels (running back), and Jennings.
Having played against all of those guys a season ago, Jennings knows the talent of that group.
"I have played against a lot of them, so I know they can play and will make an impact," Jennings said.
The junior made an instant impact for the Eagles in his lone season, leading the team with 58 tackles and six and a half for loss. He was also named first-team All-Conference.
Despite the numerous stops throughout his college career, Jennings has always tried to maintain the same mindset.
"I just attack every day and keep the same mindset," Jennings said. "Effort and physicality is what is going through my mind every time I hit the field."
Jennings originally committed to former Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett but stuck with his pledge once the Bulldogs moved in a new direction. Lebby has brought a lot of new stuff to the table in his short time at State, one of which was Jarwarski Beckum, who is now the director of speed.
Lebby and his entire strength and conditioning staff have heavily emphasized speed, and Jennings has benefited from this.
"I feel like it has helped me a lot with my burst," Jennings said. "We have to hit a certain speed at least once a week."
That jump in his burst has helped on the field, as Jennings has been a player who has caught the attention of his coaches and teammates. There is also a position change as he has transitioned from a middle linebacker to an outside or "Jack" linebacker.
The competition for that starting spot is fierce, with All-SEC freshman Donterry Russell getting reps and Bulldog veteran Ty Cooper working there. However, the competition has been welcomed.
"They are moving us around a lot at the Jack (outside) linebacker position from inside the box to on the edge," Jennings said. "It is nothing but motivation. I love competition and feel like those guys are trying to get better every day, and it is helping me."
Like most of his teammates, Jennings's confidence is noticeable. Last Sunday, the Bulldogs went through their first fall scrimmage inside Davis Wade Stadium, and Jennings admittedly played well and earned some praise from his new head coach.
"He (Jennings) is a guy that has improved every single day," Lebby said. "He is settling in and understands our expectations and defense… I am excited for Branden."
Jennings's path to the Southeastern Conference has been far from normal, but despite the setbacks, he is back at the highest level of college football. A positive attitude and a love for the game have always kept Jennings heading in the right direction.
"Nobody loves football more than me," Jennings said. "It does not matter if we are having a good or bad day. I will be ready to practice the next day."