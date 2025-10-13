Jedi mind tricks and officiating mistakes highlight this week's SEC Shorts
Conspiracy theories about referees and game officials are about as new as sliced bread, but that’s all they are: theories.
Mistakes are part of human nature. I make them, you make them and referees make them. It just looks like those mistakes are part of some larger plot against a team when those mistakes seem to always benefit one team, like Georgia.
Or hurt them, in the case of Auburn.
The mistakes in Saturday’s game between Georgia and Auburn are monumentally huge and the Tigers can chalk another loss up to mistakes by referees.
In fact, some of what happened could support a theory that Georgia coach Kirby Smart is capable of pulling an Obi Wan Kenobi and mind-tricking referees.
Which is exactly how SEC Shorts decided to depict how Auburn not only failed to have touchdown called on review, but also Smart’s timeout called that became a clap.
In this week’s episode, the SEC Shorts crew opens up the SEC meeting of teams ranked inside the top 10 where a “head referee” begins to apologize for various mistakes only for the Georgia character to use a jedi mind trick.
It’s hilarious and brilliant.
There were other great moments in this week’s episode, too.
Oklahoma being dragged out of the meeting and the Texas A&M going 8-5 jokes are two personal favorites. Also, the Texas A&M reaction to “Battered Aggie syndrome” showing up was perfectly executed.
Mississippi State fans will enjoy Ole Miss, the highest ranked SEC team, getting called out for nearly losing to Washington State and having only half of its stadium filled.
But the main point of this week’s episode was the officiating miscues.
To be serious for a moment, mistakes like the ones referees have made in Auburn’s losses to Oklahoma and Georgia can’t continue. The SEC has to take steps to avoid mistakes like this from happening.
And, no, it has nothing to do with any sympathy for Auburn. It has everything to do with the continued rise in sports gambling.
How much money did gamblers lose because of those mistakes alone? Is it in the millions? And SEC has already admitted to a crucial mistake once already.
If it keeps happening and the SEC doesn’t fix it, someone else will…once the government shutdown ends.
One final note about this week’s episode of SEC Shorts, pay close attention to Kirk Herbstreit’s ending ad. I missed it at first and when I heard it, oh boy, I didn’t stop laughing for several minutes.