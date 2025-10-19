Jeff Lebby, Blake Shapen address controversial final play in Florida loss
Mississippi State did not lose to Florida because of one play.
The Bulldogs had plenty of chances throughout the game to not be in a position of needing to kick a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.
Unfortunately, that’s not how sports fans react to games like this one and Blake Shapen’s interception with less than 30 seconds in the game has already drawn criticism from fans.
Many people have already made up their minds about the fateful playcall and execution of the play. Not much is going to change those opinions, but we do at least have explanations from the two most important figures involved: coach Jeffy Lebby and Shapen.
Lebby and Shapen talked about the play in the post-game press conferences. Before we get to what they had to say, let’s refresh our memory of the situation.
On first and 10 from Florida’s 29-yard line and 38 seconds on the clock, Shapen runs a draw play for no gain.
Mississippi State calls its final timeout with 29 seconds left in the game. From here, Kyle Ferrie would be faced with a 43-yard field goal.
Lebby on why he elected to run another play instead of kick a field goal…
We wanted to be right around the 20 yard line, we felt like that was one of those things where that is an incredibly safe field goal spot for us. So we had the ability there to go gain six yards. I do, I love the call. I don’t like what the outcome was. But we did, we had a ton of opportunities, it comes down to that last play. We’ve got to find a way to fill the dropper and see it while at the same time making a better decision at receiver. If those two things happen I feel really good about it. We are able to kill the ball and go kick a field goal.
Earlier in the game, Ferrie missed a 41-yard field goal which may have impacted the desire to gain a few more yards.
Lebby on if the missed field goal factored into his decision-making…
Again, we got no timeouts left. All we’re trying to do is find a way to go gain six, seven more yards to be able to kill the ball, throw something real-high percentage that’s easy. Again, the execution and very frustrating with how the game ends. But when you got something you feel like is going to gain six, seven yards, that takes a lot of pressure off that field goal kicker. So, we’re at the 29, 30-yard line, find a way to go gain six or seven and you feel really good then.
Shapen on what he saw during the play…
Basically, we just had about a six-yard option route where you can break in or break out or sit. Right in that situation I just got to take care of the ball the best that I can. I felt like I was hot right there so trying to get the ball out of my hands, but I mean, in that scenario all you need to do is kick a field goal and you win it so I got to be better right there and that's completely on me. Especially in that moment. Got to be able to just take care of the football the best you can in that situation. I felt like I was on blitz there.
I think it was a nose guard who dropped so I never saw him. I just didn't see him but in that situation you just you know you got to expect maybe some droppers or you know something like that to just be able to take care of it but you know I felt like I was about to get hit so I tried to get the ball out but you know in that situation just get the ball out of bounds so that's what I got to do that's completely on me.
Shapen on his reaction to the playcall…
I mean right there trying to get you know six or seven more yards probably to go kick a field goal just to make it a lot easier on the field goal kicker for sure right there so you know he's trusting me to be able to take care of the football in that situation I got to be able to do that.