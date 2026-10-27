Jeff Lebby Explains How Mississippi State Will Decide Its Quarterback Battle

Five days before a Saturday night trip to Austin, the Bulldogs still do not know who will take their first snap. Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby offered no final word on quarterback Kamario Taylor during his Monday press conference, so the week starts with a question mark under center.

“We’re still in the process of looking at everything,” Lebby said. “He is doing good. His spirits are good, but as we continue to move forward, I think we’ll know a lot more here in the next 48 hours.”

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby reacts during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Billy Puckett and AJ Swann get the call

Lebby set the terms after the loss to Oklahoma, when he was asked about a plan if Taylor missed extended time.

“Billy and AJ, both those guys will go compete. If Kamario’s not available, and whoever really at the end of the day, I feel like puts us in the best position to go win, take great care of the football, make the plays that we need to make offensively to win the game, [will] be the guy that goes and starts,” Lebby said.

Billy Puckett brings experience and a few scars

Mississippi State quarterback Parker “Billy” Puckett (15) passes the ball during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Puckett, a former walk-on from Jackson Prep listed on the roster as Parker “Billy” Puckett, has carried the offense whenever Taylor has been out. He started the 31-0 loss at LSU, completing 16 of 26 passes for 121 yards with an interception.

Ironically, his outing against Oklahoma was better and messier at the same time. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 158 yards and threw his first career touchdown pass, a 42-yarder to Sanfrisco Magee, yet he also threw an interception and lost a fumble near the goal line.

AJ Swann brings the resume

Mississippi State quarterback AJ Swann has not attempted a pass this season, and still nobody in the room has seen more college football. The senior has made stops at Vanderbilt, LSU and Appalachian State, piling up 4,236 career passing yards and 32 touchdowns.

Back in mid-October, Lebby said the two had battled for the backup job “since day one in fall camp and really last spring.” From what it looks like, Saturday could finally give Swann his first meaningful snaps in maroon.

Jeff Lebby’s checklist starts with the football

Asked what Puckett needs to do better, Lebby did not hesitate.

“Yeah, I mean, we’ve got to take great care of the ball. That’s the first thing,” Lebby said. “We’ve got to be able to help him, around him, make the layups. As I talk about all the time, those things are going to be critical for us.”

Be that as it may, a coach who keeps talking about layups is describing a quarterback who takes the easy throw, avoids the negative play, and lets Fluff Bothwell carry the load. Flash is optional in this competition, while protecting the football is mandatory.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back J.J. Hill (21), wide receiver Camden Capehart (9) and quarterback Parker Puckett (15) react after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The answer will come from the practice field

Nonetheless, the clock is ticking. Kickoff against No. 11 Texas is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, and Lebby may not know until midweek whether he is preparing one quarterback or choosing between two.

“Yeah, it’s just like I just mentioned. Those guys, if Kamario is not available, they’ll go compete,” Lebby said. “We’re going to get both of them ready to go play. But at the end of the day, we’ll see where that lands.”

Sign up to our free Mississippi State on SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.