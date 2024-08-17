Jeff Lebby Recaps Second Team Scrimmage
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football underwent its second scrimmage in as many weeks inside Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs are undergoing a lot of change under new head coach Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler.
The 40-year-old Texas native saw similarities between both scrimmages but saw improvement in a critical area.
"It was similar from the standpoint of there was a lot of back and forth," Lebby said. "Both sides of the ball succeeded and did better from a nonplaying penalty standpoint."
The nonplaying penalties, such as false starts or illegal formations and substitutions, ￼are critical due to the speed at which Lebby wants to run his offense. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator wants to play at a rapid pace, but it is only effective when done cleanly.
The defense is also adjusting to the speed, and Lebby spoke about that being the most significant improvement from the first to the second scrimmage.
"I think it's the nonplaying penalty part," Lebby said. "Just being able to play clean before the snap and with our substitutions as game-like as possible."
As the preseason fades away, the Bulldogs are rapidly approaching their first game week, which is conducted differently than a typical camp schedule. However, each coach has a different approach, and State coaches used this week as a sample.
The entire team had a walk-through practice on Friday, as they typically would in preparation for a live game on Saturday.
"For our guys, everything will still be the first time doing it," Lebby said. "They need to understand what that (walk-through) needs to look like, how important those days are, and how much we can get done in a walk-through setting."
Since arriving, Lebby has naturally brought a lot of excitement to the program due to his stout reputation as an offensive play-caller. The scheme shift will heavily benefit wide receivers, and the Bulldogs have some talented ones.
MSU signed a talented trio of transfer portal receivers and a trio of blue-chip high school wideouts. Creed Whittemore and Jordan Mosley are another talented duo who have been in the program for two years.
Although everyone wants to start, establishing depth at the position is critical.
"I think we have good players in that room, and I believe we have gotten to the point where we have quality depth," Lebby said. "When we get into it, we can play from seven to eight guys from the receiver room, and we count on those guys to play winning football."
Defensive linemen Kalvin Dinkins and Trevion Williams will need to make an impact this season. Each guy is talented, but they have both struggled with injuries throughout their college careers, and State desperately needs those guys to remain healthy throughout the season.
"They will both be a huge piece to what we want to do," Lebby said. "We are trying to be really smart getting both of those guys back."
Lebby has always focused on the offensive side of the ball throughout his career, but as a head coach, he is now also responsible for the defense. Many unknowns surround this MSU team, but none are more significant than the defense, from which guys will fill out the starting lineup to the scheme itself.
However, Lebby shed some light on what he wants to see from the defense as a whole.
"Energy, toughness, physicality, and getting the ball back are what we want," Lebby said. "We want guys who play the game violently and with relentless effort... We want it to look like a defense playing with their hair on fire every snap."
The Bulldogs kick off the Lebby era in two weeks against Eastern Kentucky. The season is approaching quickly, which is both exciting and stressful for coaches.
Lebby is paid to find the right players and ensure everyone is on the same page ahead of the season, but he is glad the season is not here yet.
"I like where we are, but I also like that we have two weeks left to clean stuff up," Lebby said.