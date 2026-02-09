Egg Bowl Lines Drawn as Sheldon Isaac’s Recruitment Heats Up

Mississippi State has been in its share of in‑state recruiting fights, but every so often one comes along that hits a little closer to home.

Literally.

That’s the case with McComb wide receiver Sheldon Isaac, a 2027 prospect whose stock keeps climbing and whose recruitment now sits squarely in the middle of a classic Egg Bowl tug‑of‑war.

Isaac has turned himself into one of the most talked‑about players in Mississippi. At 6‑foot, 165 pounds, he’s already a Top‑100 receiver nationally, and the offers reflect it: Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and more. His junior season only pushed the momentum forward.

"I have been having a great time during this offseason," Isaac said to Gene’s Page. "It is a great feeling to have a lot of coaches talking to me and telling me that they want me to come and play for their program. I am excited about how things have been going with my recruitment. Some coaches have been telling me that they want me to come and visit their school. I am also expecting to see some coaches come and see me at my high school this year."

And while Tennessee has his attention because of how often the Vols air it out, the real storyline is unfolding inside state lines. Ole Miss wants him. Mississippi State wants him. And both programs know what it means when a homegrown skill player starts trending upward this early.

The Bulldogs, though, have something the Rebels don’t: family ties. Isaac’s older brother, Sanfrisco Magee, is already in Starkville and even scored in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. That connection matters, especially in a recruitment where comfort and familiarity can tip the scales.

"Mississippi State is still in touch with me," Isaac said. "I was excited to meet their new wide receiver coach. Coach Lindsey is a cool guy. He stopped by my school to see me and chop it up with me. I like how Coach Lebby throws the ball around. I am ready to see how the new receiver coaches are going to be coaching up their guys."

Isaac told Gene’s Page he’s enjoying the process and hearing from coaches who want him on campus. He expects plenty of visits and plenty of eyes on him this year.

Great all star game against Louisiana



2tds 150 plus yards😤 pic.twitter.com/xUUtU36vWY — Sheldon Isaac (@sheldonisaac12) January 22, 2026

"I am planning on going on some visits and working on my game a lot during this offseason," said Isaac. "I want to work on my speed. Trying to make sure that I am running by everybody next year. I also want to work on putting on some weight. In order to make an early impact on the college level I need to be bigger. I plan on taking official visits to Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Tennessee."

This one feels bigger than a single prospect. It’s about pride, borders, and bragging rights. And for Mississippi State, it’s a chance to keep a rising star — and a family legacy — right where it already feels at home.

DAWG FEED: