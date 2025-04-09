What Jeff Lebby Believes is the Biggest Difference After Latest Spring Practice
Entering his second year as Mississippi State's Head Coach, Jeff Lebby, is already seeing large improvements from his team through the first ten spring practices.
The first season as a new head coach can be challenging and it was for Lebby and his squad in 2024. The Bulldogs finished with an overall 2-10 record last season but things are coming together nicely in spring practice with hopes of being a highly competitive team by the fall.
"We're getting better," said Lebby. "Our roster is in a better place today than it was a year ago and it's not close, so that has been really good. The thing that has been most promising to me is that we've been able to practice in a way that we've needed to be able to develop the roster."
Mississippi State had its second spring scrimmage on Saturday and both sides of the ball played explosive and with a purpose. This is something that was unheard of in spring practice last year.
"You look at it, 150+ plays in this past Saturday's scrimmage and the same thing the Saturday before; we were nowhere close to that last spring," said Lebby. "It's because we have the bodies that can go practice. We're practicing in a better way when we're not live because there's better athletes, and we understand what the expectation is."
WATCH: Jeff Lebby's Spring Practice No. 10 Press Conference
Fans will get their first look at the Bulldogs during the Maroon and White Spring Football Game on April 19, and Lebby wants to end the spring season on a high note with continuous improvement.
"We've gotten better but we've got to get a lot better here over the next week and a half to be where we want to be as we finish the spring out," said Lebby.
Lebby feels the talent is there on this year's roster, and the prep in the spring is only a foreshadow to what is to come in the fall.