Jefferson, Reese still listed as starters despite injuries on Bulldogs' latest depth chart

Mississippi State's depth chart is the exact same as last week despite two players listed in starting spots that may not be available against Northern Illinois.

Mississippi State safety Issac Smith during the game between the Alcorn State Braves and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State released its depth chart for this week's game against Northern Illinois.

As a sign of how much we value your time, if you’re familiar with last week’s depth chart, you already know what this week’s depth chart looks like.

There are, literally, no changes.

That includes two players we know are injured, or whose availability for Saturday against Northern Illinois is questionable at best, listed in starting positions.

One (Jett Jefferson) hasn’t even put on a uniform this season and the other, Albert Reese IV, was a surprise to everyone when he didn’t suit up against Alcorn State.

A third player we also know is injured, Stonka Burnside, only shows up on the depth chart as the fourth safety. He’s also used offensively, but isn’t listed on that side of the depth chart.

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby was asked about Jefferson’s and Reese’s availability for this week’s game at his Monday press conference.

“Right now, I do feel better about Albert. I feel good about Stonka,” Lebby said. “Neither one of those guys were cut loose today. Jett is getting back, but again, out of those three guys, none of them went all out day today. It's going to have to be the evaluation piece of it as we get later in the week. They need to be able to practice tomorrow and Wednesday for them to go play the high level.”

Lebby will have an appearance on the weekly SEC teleconference call and his weekly radio show appearance, but this writer will be surprised if any injury updates are provided. (Feel free to prove me wrong.)

It’ll be interesting to see how Mississippi State handles its injuries next week when it has to provide Student-Athlete Availability Reports (i.e., an injury report).

Yes, there is a strategic advantage to this ambiguity. Opponents aren’t sure who to prepare for at certain positions, forcing them to spend more time on that instead of the big picture game plan.

On that point, keeping Reese as the starting RT (without an “or" designation) makes sense. But Jefferson?

No offense to Jefferson, he may be a better cornerback than Kelley Jones. We haven’t seen him play, though.

So, why is he still listed ahead of DeAgo Brumfield, the cornerback who has actually put on a uniform this season, let alone start?

Yes, there’s that “or” tag, so, technically Brumfield is a starter too. So why list him behind Jefferson? It’s clearly not an alphabetical choice.

Is there really a strategic advantage to keeping a player listed as a starter when the only time anyone has seen them play as a Bulldog was in a spring game?

Maybe, but I don’t see it.

What I do see is a future, potential problem with listing a player in a starting role for four weeks and that player not line up for a single snap.

Sports betting isn’t going away. It’s a billion dollar industry.

The NFL issues injury reports for a reason and, no, it’s not to satisfy the media’s curiosity.

People bet on college football, too. They read depth charts. The rest of the dots are pretty easy to connect as to what'll happen when the wrong bettor makes a bet based on false information.

Maybe that bet is on Mississippi State? Maybe its on one of the other 136 FBS teams? None of us know.

Anyways, I’ll get off my soapbox. Here’s Mississippi State’s Week 4 Depth Chart that is the exact same as last week’s:

Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 4

Mississippi State's official depth chart vs. Northern Illinois
Offense

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) scrambles with the ball during the first half.
Quarterback

Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) dives with the ball during the first quarter against Alcorn State
Running Back

Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Johnnie Daniels

Mississippi State Wide Receiver Brenen Thompson (#0) during the game between the Alcorn State Braves and the Mississippi Stat
Wide Receiver

Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (4) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Alcorn S
Wide Receiver

Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) is tackle during the by Alcorn State Braves.
Slot Receiver

Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson

Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Alcorn S
Tight End

Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese

Left Tackle

Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Mississippi State offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson blocks during a game against Alcorn State.
Left Guard

Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work

Center

Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum

Right Guard

Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry

Right Tackle

Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert

Defense

Alcorn State Braves running back Jacorian Sewell (28) is tackled by two Mississippi State Bulldogs defenders during the first
Defensive Tackle

Kedricky Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ashun Shepphard

Nose Tackle

Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs

Defensive End

Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head

Mississippi State Linebacker Malick Sylla (#8) during the game between the Alcorn State Braves and the Mississippi State Bull
Jack

Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders or LaKendrick James

Mississippi State Linebacker Nic Mitchell (#40) and Mississippi State Safety Hunter Washington (#21) during the game between
Mike

Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest

Mississippi State Linebacker Zakari Tillman (#7) during the game between the Alcorn State Braves and the Mississippi State Bu
Dime

Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart or Montrell Chapman

Mississippi State Safety Isaac Smith (#2) during the game between the Alcorn State Braves and the Mississippi State Bulldogs
Sam

Isaac Smith
Tyler Woodward or Tony Mitchell

Mississippi State Cornerback Jayven Williams (#15) during the game between the Alcorn State Braves and the Mississippi State
Cornerback

Kelly Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson

Mississippi State Cornerback DeAgo Brumfield (#4) during the game between the Alcorn State Braves and the Mississippi State B
Cornerback

Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis

Safety

Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson

Mississippi State Safety Isaac Smith (#2) and Mississippi State Safety Hunter Washington (#21) during the game between the Al
Safety

Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes or Stonka Burnside

Specialists

Mississippi State Punter Ethan Pulliam (#88) during the game between the Alcorn State Braves and the Mississippi State Bulldo
Punter

Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce

Mississippi State Bulldogs kicker Kyle Ferrie (80) kicks an extra point during the first half against the Alcorn State Braves
Kicker

Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck

Mississippi State Long Snapper Ethan Myers (#45) during the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Mississippi Sta
Long Snapper

Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper

Punt Returner

Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Kick Returner

Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Published |Modified
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

