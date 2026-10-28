JUCO Tight End Jourdan Butler Talks Mississippi State Visit, Pursuit of Bulldogs Offer

STARKVILLE, MS: Jourdan Butler is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound Class of 2027 junior college tight end from Pearl, MS who is a physical blocker and pass-catcher for Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, MS.

Butler has tendered offers from Group of Five schools like Troy, Kennesaw State, and South Alabama alongside several area FCS programs such as Nicholls State, Southern, Grambling State, Tarleton State, Murray State, and others.

Butler was in Starkville for Mississippi State’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday, where he took in the sights and sounds of Davis-Wade Stadium. Butler met with Bulldogs' coaches for the second time this season. The instate prospect was also on campus for the Missouri game on Sept. 27. Butler talked about his latest visit in an exclusive with Cowbell Corner Managing Editor, Lee Wardlaw. Here is everything he had to say:

COWBELL CORNER: How was your visit to Mississippi State, and what all were you able to do?

BUTLER: “It was amazing. I talked to Coach Lebby, I met with (Tight Ends Coach and Run Game Coordinator) Jon Cooper. I would say that it was a great experience. That was my second time going to State this year. I mean, it doesn’t change. I love the environment. There’s really not to many places where I enjoy myself that much. My family enjoyed it. My mom and grandma enjoyed it. So, it was lovely.”

COWBELL CORNER: Tell me more about your conversations with Tight Ends Coach and Run Game Coordinator Jon Cooper and head coach Jeff Lebby.

BUTLER: “(Cooper and I) talked about our seasons and who we have coming up. We play East Mississippi Community College this week, so that will be a big game. We’re getting closer to the playoffs. So we kind of hit on that and touched on those bases. But there were pretty nice vibes with him. It was my first time meeting him, so we didn’t have a crazy long conversation, but it was definitely good to meet him and shake his hand.

Coach Lebby was on the run, but we got to know each other. We got to talk about each others shoes. We had a conversation about that. He had on some (Adidas) Yeezy’s. I had on some boots. We were just vibing and having a good time right before the game."

COWBELL CORNER: You’re being evaluated by Mississippi State and have now visited campus twice this season. What do you think it will take for you to earn a Bulldogs’ offer?

BUTLER: "I’m not 100% sure. I think that based off what I’m hearing, there is a good chance that I could be a December guy. I think I check off what they’re looking for, especially as tight end. But only time will tell.”

COWBELL CORNER: What are your overall thoughts on the Mississippi State program right now?

BUTLER: I didn't really see anything that I didn't like when I went there. The atmosphere is indescribable. I mean, it's amazing when you go there. You see the people and the (Davis-Wade Stadium) theatrics. The fans and the coaching staff align with why people want to be there. It's a great place to be, regardless of what anybody may say. I feel like it's a great program. I definitely feel like it's a great staff."

COWBELL CORNER: As a Mississippi native, what would it mean to you to play for the Bulldogs?

BUTLER: “Man, being an hour from home and having the opportunity for my family come to all the games. I mean, that would be amazing. You can't really describe any better feeling in my opinion. And like I said, that would be a 'dream come true'. So I'm just going to keep working hard, and we'll see how things play out.

COWBELL CORNER: What do you think of what Jeff Lebby is building at State and the trajectory of the program during his third year as head coach?

BUTLER: "As far as trajectory, especially with (State) having Kamario there and having a good wide receivers corps, while also building at other positions, I personally think the sky is the limit. I think they'll definetly (improve) from the past. I (believe) this program is continuing to grow. I don't see a cap on (their potential). I genuinley feel like with the staff, the players, the core, and having Kamario there, that they could go all the way."