Three Things Mississippi State Learned at LSU Go Beyond Its Quarterback

Mississippi State cannot build its Oklahoma preparation around waiting for quarterback Kamario Taylor to feel better. Saturday’s trip to LSU showed how much else needs serious attention.

No doubt that Taylor’s absence reduced the offense’s options, but, honestly, it cannot explain every missed chance or defensive breakdown in a shutout. The Bulldogs left Baton Rouge with three lessons that should guide the coming week, regardless of who takes the next snap.

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman LJ Prudhomme (50) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving the ball needs a better finishing plan

Mississippi State ran for 170 yards and recorded 18 first downs. Those numbers describe an offense that could advance, which makes leaving Tiger Stadium without a point even more frustrating.

The Bulldogs failed on all five fourth-down attempts. One first-half possession traveled 73 yards before a completion on fourth-and-goal ended at LSU’s 2. Another reached the Tigers’ 31 before quarterback Parker “Billy” Puckett was stopped for a loss on fourth-and-1.

Going for it was understandable as the deficit grew. The harder question is whether Mississippi State gave those plays its best chance of working. A replacement quarterback needs calls that offer clear answers when the field tightens. Longer drives offer little comfort when the final few yards remain out of reach.

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby has to improve those answers before another promising possession ends with the defense jogging back out.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Kaleb Edwards (81) runs after a catch as Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Kelley Jones (1) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense has to interrupt an opponent’s rhythm

LSU scored touchdowns on its first two possessions, then opened the second half with a 16-play drive that consumed eight minutes and 10 seconds. Mississippi State held that march to a field goal, but the offense barely had a chance to start its own comeback.

The Bulldogs need stops that arrive while the game can still change. Holding up near the goal line is useful. But allowing the opponent to keep the ball through most of a quarter leaves little room for error elsewhere. For an offense using a replacement quarterback, fewer possessions also mean fewer chances to settle into the game. The defense has to help provide that breathing room.

Tackling also belongs in that discussion. LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris dragged defenders into the end zone on his first touchdown. Coverage can put a defender near the catch. Finishing the tackle determines whether the next snap ever happens.

Mississippi State must turn more of those encounters into another down, rather than another kickoff.

The backup offense needs more ways to create distance

Oct 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Parker Puckett (15) runs with the ball during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs produced only three plays of at least 20 yards. Their longest completion covered 22, while their two other explosives came on the ground.

Without Taylor, Mississippi State had less room to escape ordinary mistakes. A penalty or a short gain could leave several difficult downs between the offense and its next first down. That is a demanding way to survive an SEC road game.

The running game supplied enough to remain part of the plan. Lebby now needs passing concepts that turn those gains into chances farther downfield, without asking Puckett to force throws.

Taylor’s next availability update will draw attention. The Oklahoma game also requires a workable plan for the players healthy enough to take the field. That preparation cannot wait for a medical answer.

Sign up to our free Mississippi State On SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.