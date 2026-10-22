Three Offensive Keys to Mississippi State Defeating Oklahoma

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners come into the matchup in Starkville in similar situations. After not scoring a point against a tough LSU defense some offensive soul searching must take place this week.

Questions loom at the quarterback position for the Mississippi State Bulldogs this week. Whether it be Kamario Taylor or Parker Puckett at quarterback, establishing an offensive rhythm is the top priority for Jeff Lebby and company this weekend. Mississippi State must get more from the quarterback spot against Oklahoma.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor’s status is up in the air currently for the Bulldogs. He gives the Bulldogs a quarterback, when healthy, that can use his legs to pick up yards on the ground. Taylor keeps opposing defenses guessing with his ability to make plays.

Puckett meanwhile, has been accurate with the football. Throughout the season, Puckett has been 24 of 40 for 210 yards and an interception. He has displayed a willingness to run the football when the time comes for it. Puckett has carried the football 13 times for 64 yards this season.

The Mississippi State offensive line continued to struggle against LSU last weekend. While the Bayou Bengals defensive line only accounted for two and a half sacks the constant pressure disrupted the Bulldogs’ offense throughout the contest.

Turning the attention to the Oklahoma Sooners, the offensive line must clean up the mistakes and keep opposing defenders out of the offensive backfield. Keeping Taylor or Puckett clean this week will be near the top of the priority list.

The Mississippi State quarterback and offensive line situations would be helped by getting the rushing attack going this weekend. However, the challenge ahead is getting a rushing attack going against a defense that is only giving up 109.3 yards per game.

Mississippi State should have running back Fluff Bothwell back this weekend when the Sooners visit Starkville. Bothwell likes to deal some punishment out whenever he runs the ball. Getting Bothwell back against the Sooners will give the Oklahoma defense something else to think about and focus on this week.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Establishing a rushing attack will accomplish one goal in helping to keep the quarterbacks from running for their lives throughout the contest. Creating some balance to the offense is the third key to the game for the Bulldogs this week.

Oklahoma’s offense has been anything but consistent to start the college football season. The Bulldogs being able to create some balance and extend drives will give the Bulldogs a great shot of coming away with a win this week.

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