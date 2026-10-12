Knowing the Enemy: What Mississippi State Fans Must Know About LSU

Over the past two decades, LSU has always had an athletic defense that has been able to generate key stops. The 2026 season has seen the Tigers continue to contain the opposing rushing attack. LSU is allowing 74.5 rushing yards per game this season, which is good for first place in the SEC and fifth place nationally.

Meanwhile, the passing defense is only allowing 176.2 yards per game to opposing passing attacks. Tigers’ safety Tamarcus Cooley currently leads the team with interceptions, with two at the halfway point in the season.

The Tigers’ defense has been stingy on the scoreboard this season. LSU is giving up 18.5 points per game. LSU senior linebacker TJ Dottery has forced two fumbles and accounted for 40 tackles on the season. Dottery is on pace to produce similar totals as he did last season after racking up 98 tackles.

LSU Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) intercepts a pass from McNeese Cowboys quarterback Jake Strong (not pictured) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the problem for the LSU defense has come at the end of games. Kentucky and Ole Miss were each able to capitalize late and snatch victories from the Tigers.

Shifting focus to the LSU offense. The Tigers' offense has looked a bit inconsistent this season. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has thrown for 1,496 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. However, the problem comes with Leavitt’s penchant for throwing interceptions at crucial moments. Leavitt has eight interceptions thus far this season.

Leavitt will likely be without massive tight end Trey’Dez Green who is continuing to deal with a knee injury suffered in the Ole Miss game. Leavitt will still likely look in the direction of William Watkins Jr. who has hauled in 29 receptions for 416 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Bayou Bengals.

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The LSU rushing attack will see Leavitt use his legs to gain yards on the ground and create plays. Sophomore running back Dillin Jones will see touches against the Bulldogs this weekend.

Two key players that the Bulldogs will likely not have to deal with this weekend is Green at the tight end spot and senior linebacker Whit Weeks. Weeks has been a team leader for LSU the past three seasons but is out with a knee injury.

One thing for Bulldogs fans to keep in mind is that Lane Kiffin can be dangerous when his back is against the wall, and after the loss to the Wildcats in Lexington, LSU and Kiffin’s backs are against the wall.

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