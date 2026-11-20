Senior Day at Davis Wade Stadium deserves a proper sendoff, and a few Bulldogs have the right matchups to throw one.

Tennessee Tech won't roll over, so these calls lean on what the film and the box scores have hinted at for weeks. The Egg Bowl looms six days later, so a clean, efficient afternoon would do wonders for a team starving for momentum. The Bulldogs are 4-6 and need to win both remaining games to reach six wins.

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs fans react after a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. J.J. Hill rips off a 40-yard run

Freshman running back J.J. Hill has quietly been Mississippi State's most efficient regular ball carrier, piling up 201 yards on just 34 carries for a 5.9-yard average, and he owns a 57-yard burst on his résumé. He made the most of just seven carries as he went for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the opener against Louisiana-Monroe.

Tennessee Tech's run defense looks ripe for the picking. Mercer's Zahmari Palode-Gary trampled them for 249 yards last week, including the winning 60-yard dash in the fourth quarter. A Southern Conference back gashing them that badly bodes well for an SEC freshman with Hill's burst and breakaway speed. Mercer finished with 425 rushing yards as a team in that 38-31 win.

2. Sanfrisco Magee finds the end zone twice

Wide receiver Sanfrisco Magee has turned nine of his 26 catches into touchdowns while piling up 505 yards, which works out to about one score for every three grabs. Add in his 19.4 yards per reception and a 65-yard long, and few SEC receivers pack more punch per touch. His 34-yard touchdown against Auburn came on the first snap of the second quarter, a reminder that one clean release is all he needs.

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Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Sanfrisco Magee (13) runs after a catch as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Trystan Haynes (14) attempts to make the tackle during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The eventual starting quarterback will need an easy button, and Magee's knack for winning downfield makes him the natural choice. Two touchdowns would give him 11 on the season, a strong exclamation point heading into the rivalry finale down in Oxford. With quarterback AJ Swann ruled out and no starter officially named, that connection could be particularly important.

3. Bobby Wilder keeps it tight into the second half

Here comes the boldest call of all. Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder has slain a giant before, since his Old Dominion team stunned No. 13 Virginia Tech 49-35 on Sept. 22, 2018, with a backup quarterback leading the charge.

The Monarchs were winless entering that afternoon, and the result handed the program its first-ever victory over a Power Five opponent. Wilder had built that Monarchs program from the ground up, coaching its first game in 2009 after two years of recruiting and going 77-56 across 11 seasons.

Nov 15, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles head coach Bobby Wilder celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilder then rebuilt Tennessee Tech into a winner, leading the Golden Eagles to an 11-2 record and only the second playoff appearance in program history last season before falling in the first round. His team also got a 52-yard fumble-return touchdown from Xavier Randolph against Mercer, proof that it can flip a game in a heartbeat.

Mississippi State should pull away eventually, yet a one-score game at halftime wouldn't shock anybody who has watched this Bulldogs team struggle to finish drives. A late surge would still send the seniors out smiling, which is the one prediction that doesn’t need to be bold.

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