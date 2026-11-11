Mississippi State’s matchup with the Auburn Tigers is a battle of two teams going in opposite directions.

The Auburn Tigers enters the matchup against the Bulldogs with a 5-4 record. The Arkansas game was not one of the better games for the Tigers. Auburn’s offense struggled to sustain drives against the Razorbacks last Saturday.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers takes on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 26-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers make the trip to Starkville to take on a reeling Mississippi State this weekend. Auburn will look to get the offense going against a Bulldogs’ team who has been struggling to score as well as get stops.

On offense, the Tigers live and die by quarterback Byrum Brown. Brown has thrown for 1,740 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, he has tacked on another 605 yards on the ground as well as eight touchdowns. The Bulldogs’ defense must account for Brown, or it could be a long Saturday for a team needing some momentum.

The Tigers still have some issues with moving the ball on the ground. Brown continues to be the player who is able to consistently pick up yards on the ground. Jeremiah Cobb gives Auburn a player who can carry the ball between the tackles as well as run the ball on the ground.

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Through the air, Auburn likes to get Chas Nimrod involved in the passing game. Nimrod combines effective route running with the ability to haul in the big reception. Nimrod has hauled in 42 receptions for 440 yards and five touchdowns this season.

One x-factor for the Tigers has been their placekicker this season. Alex McPherson has hit game-winning kicks against Arkansas and Georgia over the past few weeks. Keeping the Tigers out of field goal range has become a priority when considering the accuracy McPherson has displayed throughout the season.

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett talks with defensive lineman DJ Reed (42) during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has his work cut out for him this week in helping the defense get prepared for the Tigers. The Bulldogs are giving up 27.8 points per game this season. The 27.8 points per game allowed is good for 81st in the country.

Getting defensive stops will be key entering this contest. Auburn has the tendency to stall out on drives and the Bulldogs could potentially take full advantage of that problem. Simply put, Auburn will likely give the Mississippi State offense opportunities. The Bulldogs’ offense will need to capitalize off any mistake the Tigers give them.

Bottom line this is the type of game that could easily wind up being 20-17 or 17-14. Mississippi State has the possibility to finally get the monkey off their back this week.

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