Three Storylines I’m Watching as Mississippi State Tries to Stop Its Slide Against Auburn

Mississippi State does not need another Saturday that leaves everyone explaining how close the Bulldogs came. It needs a performance that makes the explanation unnecessary.

That is the backdrop when Auburn visits Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m. State is 4-5 after five consecutive losses, most recently a 25-23 defeat against Vanderbilt. Auburn is 5-4 after beating Arkansas 26-23.

The circumstances make this consequential for both programs. For Mississippi State, the next step cannot simply be another encouraging passage of football. The Bulldogs need to connect their best stretches and produce a result that changes the direction of their season.

Mississippi State QB AJ Swann will receive his first start of the season with the Bulldogs against Texas. | AJ Swann, IG

Can State Find Its Offense Before It Needs a Comeback?

The first storyline I am watching is whether Mississippi State can begin with the offense it found after halftime against Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs scored nothing in the first two quarters, then produced 14 points in the third and nine in the fourth. AJ Swann finished with 254 passing yards as State made the game competitive but ultimately fell two points short.

That performance contained something worth building upon. It also contained the reason the Bulldogs needed a comeback. Both parts deserve attention, particularly for a team that cannot keep spending early possessions searching for the offense that appears later.

This does not mean State must score immediately or abandon its plan after an early punt. It means the Bulldogs need enough consistency that the scoreboard does not dictate every subsequent decision. A productive opening stretch would provide more room to operate.

I will be watching whether State creates manageable situations and keeps one unsuccessful play from ruining an entire possession. Can the offense move forward without repeatedly asking its quarterback to rescue the series on third down? Can a promising drive become points before the deficit becomes the defining feature of the game?

Swann’s production against Vanderbilt is useful evidence. The next step is making the offense steadier rather than asking another second-half rally to compensate for an empty first half.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can the Bulldogs Keep Brown From Extending Possessions?

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The second storyline is whether Mississippi State can limit the opportunities Byrum Brown creates with his legs. Auburn’s quarterback leads the Tigers with 606 rushing yards, while Jeremiah Cobb has contributed another 396. Brown also averages just over 193 passing yards per game.

That combination gives the Bulldogs more than one responsibility whenever Auburn begins a possession. Defending the initial throwing opportunity is only part of the assignment. State must also account for what happens when Brown moves and the play continues.

I will be watching the connection between pressure and containment. Do the Bulldogs attack with an understanding of where Brown can escape? Does the next defender arrive under control? Can State turn a disrupted play into an actual stop rather than a longer assignment?

Preventing every quarterback run is not the only standard. Limiting the runs that change possessions is more important. Brown may gain yards, but Mississippi State cannot allow his movement to become Auburn’s dependable solution whenever the Tigers face a difficult situation.

If State limits those opportunities, it can force Auburn to demonstrate greater consistency elsewhere. If it does not, the Bulldogs risk spending the afternoon defending an offense with an extra answer.

Can Mississippi State Turn Competitive Stretches Into a Complete Game?

The third storyline is whether State can connect its productive stretches and finish a game. The Vanderbilt loss showed effort and a meaningful second-half response. It also demonstrated that a comeback does not erase the work left undone earlier.

Finishing is not exclusively a fourth-quarter responsibility. It includes converting an early scoring opportunity, getting off the field after a favorable down and protecting momentum after the other unit has done its job. A complete performance takes shape through those connections.

After a successful offensive possession, can State make Auburn earn its answer? After a defensive stop, can the offense avoid immediately returning the ball? Those exchanges will reveal more than another isolated highlight.

Auburn presents a realistic opportunity, but opportunity is not control. The Tigers have won at Georgia and survived a close game against Arkansas. Mississippi State must earn the result rather than expect the visitor’s inconsistency to deliver it.

Another encouraging passage of football will not be enough. Saturday needs to be the afternoon when the Bulldogs turn their ability to compete into a result they can keep.

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