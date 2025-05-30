Leach, Sherrill, Bellard all should now be in College Hall of Fame
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Former Mississippi State coach Mike Leach may finally get where he belongs
But let's not forget another former Bulldogs coach that will benefit from an arbitrary rules change by The National Football Foundation that never should have been in place in the first place.
Jackie Sherrill belongs in there just as much as The Pirate. Maybe the only reason folks aren't saying them in the same breath is over 20 years creates some selective amnesia.
None of that is to even begin attempting comparisons. That's an argument for another time.
This is about correcting some choice of a winning percentage and not taking into account the contributions to the game of college football is rather shortsighted.
On Thursday, the NFF announced the minimum winning percentage required for coaching eligibility will be lowered from .600 to .595, effective with the 2027 ballot. This adjustment makes Leach, whose career winning percentage sits at .596, eligible for the sport’s highest honor.
The rule change also benefits other notable coaches, including Les Miles and Jackie Sherrill, whose winning percentages were previously just shy of the old standard due to various circumstances.
It was Leach’s influence that sparked the most conversation and ultimately led to the revision.
Hal Mumme, Leach’s mentor and the co-creator of the Air Raid, called the decision “the only sane thing to do.”
“Why is 60% the magic number?” Mumme said to ESPN. “Not everybody gets to coach at Notre Dame or Texas or something. Throw the rule out and vote people in on merit.”
He's not wrong.
There are a lot of coaches that were huge to college football in one way or the other. There will be still be some that had a dramatic impact on the game — even revolutionized it — that won't even get in under the new rules.
At least one runs through Starkville.
Former coach Emory Bellard didn't pile up wins by the truckload with the Bulldogs from 1979-85 and was just 37-42. He was also 48-27 in seven seasons at Texas A&M. Wins shouldn't matter, though.
As the offensive coordinator at Texas, he took an old formation from a Fort Worth high school coach, moved the fullback up a couple of feet and the Wishbone offense was created.
Talk about a contribution that impacted the game.
Leach left an indelible mark on college football during his 21-year tenure as head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State.
He was celebrated not just for his wins, but for revolutionizing offensive football through the Air Raid system. The Air Raid, co-developed with mentor Hal Mumme, became one of the most influential schemes in modern football, reshaping offenses at every level — from high school to the NFL.
A few decades early, Bellard's Wishbone did the same thing. It also won national championships with the Longhorns. But he didn't get quite to the new number.
Leach’s journey to coaching immortality was not without its hurdles. Leach missed the previous mark because he often took on challenging jobs at programs with historic disadvantages in their conferences.
So did Sherrill and Bellard.
Despite these obstacles, Leach’s teams consistently ranked among the nation’s leaders in passing and total offense and he earned multiple Coach of the Year honors, including Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2008 and Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2018.
The push to recognize Leach’s contributions was led by prominent coaches who credited him with changing the game and their own careers.
At Big Ten Media Days, Lincoln Riley, now the coach at USC, praised Leach for his mentorship and impact.
“Mike Leach meant a lot to my career. Instrumental in my upbringing,” Leach said. “I know there’s been a lot of debate and talk about him belonging in the College Football Hall of Fame and certainly want to voice my support for that happening here on this stage.
“He changed the game and changed a lot of people’s lives, mind included in the process of it. I know there’s technicalities and rules that have to happen, but I totally agree that the Hall of Fame is simply not complete without Mike Leach being in that.”
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz echoed these sentiments at SEC Media Days.
“It reminded me to call on CEO Steve Hatchell to do the right thing and to nominate Mike Leach for the College Football Hall of Fame,” Drinkwitz said. “We need to put his name on the ballot.
"Coach Leach, in my mind, and I believe in most of the people in this room’s mind, is a no-doubt Hall of Famer. He impacted our game more in the last 50 years than a lot of other people.
"Not only with his legacy but also with his football acumen. His air raid offense is the dominant offense when you look at high school football, its elements in college football, and all the way translating into the NFL.”
Leach’s legacy extends far beyond his win-loss record. He was known for his colorful personality, his love of pirates and history, and his ability to connect with players and fans alike.
His teams were famous for their explosive offenses, and his coaching tree includes some of the most successful offensive minds in football today, such as Lincoln Riley, Kliff Kingsbury, and Dana Holgorsen.
The Air Raid’s principles — spread formations, quick passes, and a focus on spacing — are now foundational elements of the modern game.
Leach passed away unexpectedly in December 2022 at the age of 61 due to complications from a heart condition, just weeks after leading Mississippi State to a victory in the Egg Bowl.
As much as the praise for Leach now being eligible for the Hall of Fame, Bulldogs fans should be pushing for a couple of other coaches to get in there as well.
Sherrill and Bellard contributed just as much to the development of today's game. It's just fewer people remember.