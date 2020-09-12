SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Mike Leach discusses QBs and Mississippi State's latest scrimmage

Joel Coleman

Two weeks from Mississippi State's season opener at LSU, Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with reporters on Saturday following MSU's latest scrimmage. Watch the video above as Leach discusses his takeaways from the scrimmage, who's leading the race to be State's starting quarterback, Garrett Shrader's move from quarterback to receiver and much more.

