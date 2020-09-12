WATCH: Mike Leach discusses QBs and Mississippi State's latest scrimmage

Two weeks from Mississippi State's season opener at LSU, Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with reporters on Saturday following MSU's latest scrimmage. Watch the video above as Leach discusses his takeaways from the scrimmage, who's leading the race to be State's starting quarterback, Garrett Shrader's move from quarterback to receiver and much more.

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER:

Mississippi State's Garrett Shrader has made move from quarterback to wide receiver

A ring for a pirate: Local jeweler presents custom skull ring to Mississippi State's Mike Leach

WATCH: Austin Williams discusses how Mississippi State receivers are adapting to the Air Raid and more

OPINION: Skip Bayless criticized Dak Prescott and just about every single word was wrong

Keep it tuned to Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner for further coverage of Mississippi State football training camp in the days ahead. To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.