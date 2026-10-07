Mississippi State Can’t Just Wait for Taylor to Heal

Mississippi State needs KaMario Taylor healthy. It also needs an offense that does not require him to rescue every difficult possession.

That is the challenge Alabama left behind after a 56–23 defeat: determine how much the Bulldogs can correct during the open week, rather than assuming recovery will restore everything that was missing.

A Productive Start Meets a Difficult Lesson

Mississippi State enters the break at 4–1 overall and 2–1 in SEC play. One loss does not invalidate that start, but the way Alabama took control deserves more than a passing explanation.

Taylor threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and was sacked five times. Those numbers describe an offense capable of producing, but unable to protect enough possessions to keep the game competitive.

The distinction matters. State does not need to start over offensively. It needs to understand why productive drives were separated by mistakes that placed the rest of the team under pressure.

Jeff Lebby acknowledged after the game that Taylor’s limited mobility affected the offensebe. That is an important part of the evaluation, although it cannot become the explanation for every unsuccessful snap.

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-DawgsonSI Images

The Running Game Needed More Support

A mobile quarterback changes a defense’s responsibilities. He can threaten an additional gap, extend a passing play or turn a broken assignment into a useful gain. When that movement is restricted, the offense loses some of its margin for error.

Against Alabama, Mississippi State finished with 18 net rushing yards. College rushing totals include sack losses, so that figure is not the running backs’ combined production.

Their numbers nevertheless show the difficulty. Kolin Wilson gained 27 yards on 10 carries. Xavier Gayten finished with 10 yards on 10 attempts, while Fluff Bothwell carried once for one yard before leaving.

Bothwell and Taylor were subsequently observed wearing walking boots. Lebby described Taylor as day-to-day in his October 3 comments. That assessment does not establish either player’s availability against LSU, but it explains why the staff must prepare for more than the most favorable possibility.

Mississippi State Fans during the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. | Mississippi State Athletics

Build a Plan Without an Escape Requirement

The five sacks need individual examination. Protection, coverage and quarterback decisions can all contribute to a negative play. Assigning the entire total to one position group would overlook the work required to correct it.

There are pieces worth preserving. Anthony Evans III caught 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. State completed two 75-yard touchdown drives, demonstrating that it could sustain possessions rather than depend exclusively on one explosive play.

The bye should help the Bulldogs connect that production to a more dependable running game and fewer damaging mistakes. A timely completion or a manageable third down becomes especially valuable when Taylor cannot extend the play.

State returns October 17 at LSU. A healthier quarterback would improve its options, but health alone is not a complete plan. The Bulldogs need to leave the break better equipped for the moments when Taylor cannot make a difficult play look easy.

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