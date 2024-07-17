Live Updates: Jeff Lebby Speaks at 2024 SEC Media Days
The first-year head coach gets behind the podium in Dallas, Texas
New Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby will take his first step toward becoming SEC official as he speaks on media days. It is an intriguing season ahead for the Bulldogs as they prepare for a complete overhaul.
It will also be the third different MSU coach in as many years to speak at the annual conference media days. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator will take the stage at 10:35 a.m. CT on SEC Network.
This story will be updated regularly
Published