Madden 25 Season Simulation: Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys
Real football games are only a couple weeks away, which means its time for media, fans and everyone in between to speculate on the upcoming season.
One of the biggest questions headed into the 2024 NFL season is what will happen with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are usually in the list of biggest storylines and this year is no different as the season will begin with Prescott on the last year of four-year, $160 million contract, as well as receiver CeeDee Lamb and defensive star Micah Parsons looking to get their first big pay days.
But playing the position with the biggest spotlight for the NFL team always in the spotlight, most attention will get paid to Prescott’s situation. The former Bulldog is coming off a career year in 2023 when led the league 36 touchdowns and was third in passing yards with 4,516. In this year's NFL Top 100 Players list, Prescott was ranked 16th overall. His salary also accounts for a $55 million cap hit and he has a no-trade or franchise tag clause.
Can the Cowboys work out a new deal with Prescott? Or would Prescott leave the Cowboys in free agency?
Nobody knows the answers to these questions, but Madden 25 may offer fans a unique outcome. The latest edition of Madden 25 doesn’t officially launch until Friday, but early access is currently available for some gamers. We ran a simulated season to see how the 2024 season could play out for the Dallas Cowboys and Prescott.
And if our simulated season becomes reality, Prescott will have lots of reasons to celebrate.
After winning the first two games against Cleveland and New Orleans, Prescott and the Cowboys reach an agreement on a new contract. Prescott signed a three-year, $146 million deal and Dallas also gave Lamb a new contract after the week two win.
Prescott would lead Dallas a 14-3 overall record, the best record in the entire league. Prescott ended the regular season with nearly 4,000 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 113 QB Rating while completing 70 percent of his passes.
But that’s not all. Dallas had the No. 1 seed in the NFC and defeated the Detroit Lions (24-14) in the divisional round and the Philadelphia Eagles (31-27) in the conference championship game to advance to Super Bowl LIX against the Baltimore Ravens.
Against the Ravens, Prescott threw five touchdowns and no interceptions to lead the Cowboys to a 35-29 win and the franchise’s sixth Lombardi trophy.