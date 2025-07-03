McCoy chooses Ole Miss over Mississippi State, adding to rivalry
STARKVILLE, Miss. — A lot of Mississippi State fans probably were rolling their eyes when Iverson McCoy, a three-star cornerback from Tupelo, Miss., announced via social media that he would join Ole Miss.
He flipped his commitment from the Bulldogs to the Rebels. It wasn't the first in the at-times bitter rivalry and probably won't be the last.
Standing 6-foot and weighing 180 pounds, McCoy’s speed and athleticism honed on the track team where he helped Tupelo win the MHSAA Class 7A title made him one of Mississippi’s most sought-after defensive backs in the 2026 cycle.
According to 247Sports, he’s ranked No. 46 among all cornerbacks in his class and is the 18th best player in the state.
McCoy’s recruitment has been anything but ordinary. He first committed to Mississippi State in June 2024, a move that earned praise from the Bulldogs’ coaching staff.
“It was really their coaching,” McCoy said in an earlier interview with On3's Paul Jones. “I like the way they coach and it’s like a fatherly coach. They tell you when they are wrong and they help you get better.”
Just under a year later, McCoy quietly decommitted, citing a desire to re-examine his options before ultimately landing with the Rebels.
The moment was not without drama. In a viral video, McCoy was seen typing out a decommitment tweet during a Mississippi State game, leading to confusion among Bulldogs fans and speculation across social media.
McCoy later addressed the incident, claiming, “I’m just trolling, I’m not going anywhere… Hail State,” only to officially decommit weeks later.
The split, when it arrived in May, was amicable but just a product of the constant game of musical chairs in the recruiting world.
State fans have mixed reactions. Some saw McCoy’s flip as a sign of the changing SEC recruiting tides, while others chalked it up to the normal churn of the recruiting calendar.
For Lane Kiffin, McCoy’s commitment is a strategic win. The Rebels’ 2026 class already features a strong local flavor, with McCoy joining fellow Tupelo cornerback Braylen Williams and four-star talents like edge rusher Landon Barnes and tight end JC Anderson.
The battle for McCoy’s signature was fierce. In addition to offers from Mississippi State and Ole Miss, McCoy drew attention from Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Louisville.
In the end, his decision to stay in-state was influenced by a mix of family ties and a sense of familiarity with the Ole Miss staff.
His younger brother, JaReylan, recently committed to Florida, making the McCoy family a fixture in SEC recruiting circles.
Recruiting analysts say McCoy’s flip could be a sign of things to come in the state’s recruiting battles.
Mississippi State has already started the process of refocusing its recruiting efforts. The Bulldogs remain in contention for several top defensive backs in the 2026 class, and coaches have stressed the need to move forward.
For McCoy, the decision marks a new chapter.
“It’s about doing what’s best for me and my family,” he said in a recent interview. “I have a lot of respect for Mississippi State and their coaches, but I feel like Ole Miss is the right place for me to grow, on and off the field.”
The rivalry between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is as old as college football itself. Recruiting victories just add new chapters to a story that never seems to end.