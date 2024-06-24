Mississippi State Adds a Pair of 2026 Commits
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jaden Hill and Iverson McCoy have committed to Mississippi State. First-year head coach Jeff Lebby has been busy with the 2025 class over the last few weeks, picking up 14 commits.
However, it seems recruits are committing earlier in the process now, and the Bulldogs are reaping the benefits with three commits to their 2026 class. Hill is a running back who already has an impressive offer sheet before his junior season, with notable offers from Auburn, Florida, Oregon, and Texas A&M.
The 6-0, 220-pounder is from Tupelo, Miss., and preps at Tupelo High School. The 3-star prospect had an impressive junior campaign, rushing for 891 yards on 128 carries and scoring 18 touchdowns.
This is an excellent pickup for State, especially to land him early in the process despite numerous impressive offers. Also, Tupelo produces a lot of talent, and Lebby needs to build a relationship with the high school. The second commitment of the day is also a Golden Wave.
McCoy does not hold as many offers as his teammate, but he does have a pair of SEC offers from Ole Miss and Kentucky. The 6-1 180-pound cornerback racked up 21 tackles and five pass deflections a season ago.
He is also related to 4-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy. Lebby is doing an excellent job of establishing relationships with powerhouse schools in Mississippi.
The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator will likely not land them all, but establishing connections will help pay off in the long run. Only six months into his tenure, Lebby has lived up to the hype on the recruiting trail.